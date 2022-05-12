The Sports Metaverse Partners with UFC Mixed Martial Arts Icon Amanda Nunes

London, UK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Sports Metaverse (https://sportsmetaverse.co/), the world's first virtual world specifically focused on sports, today announced a signed partnership with UFC icon, Amanda Nunes, to offer personal training in her metaverse gym. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is a US-based, mixed martial arts (MMA) company, of which Nunes is a two division UFC champion and considered to be the greatest female MMA fighter of all time. This partnership inaugurates the launch of The Sports Metaverse land sale, where users can trade NFTs, buy land, interact with iconic sportspeople, and visit stadiums. The pre-sale is currently ongoing and will be opened to the public in June.

The Sports Metaverse is a digital world devoted solely to sports. The most prominent sports stars, brands, and clubs are united together in one place. The Sports Metaverse is being built by SportsIcon and industry veterans from Sony, Doom, Playstation Home, and Nvidia.

Nunes is building her personal gym in the Sports Metaverse. She’ll appear in 3D and coach users on how to fight:



"It always was a dream to have a gym. You want to be in control of your stuff, you want to train the way you want. You want to be able to share with the fans. I’m building my own gym in the real world and now I have one in the metaverse. It’s very exciting! I can’t wait to put all my posters in my own gym! I’ve made a lot of history in MMA and I can’t wait to have all my pictures and memories of these moments in my gym, so every time I walk in I have a good vibe and be able to train to do even more good things in the sport. I can’t wait for the next step in my life!" Nunes commented.

The Sports Metaverse is offering land for sale in the metaverse in Lion Lands and the Sports City, the prime real estate of the Sports Metaverse and one of seven islands. Users can visit a sports casino and a stadium, watch live sports, socialize, Play2Earn, acquire NFTs with sports stars, get a luxury fan cave to display them, and can interact with Amanda Nunes. Five companies have already pre-bought land. They include Phat Fish Fantasy, Own the Moment, ThriveFantasy, Beyond The Game Network, and Press Sports.



SportsIcon CEO and Co-Founder Chris Worsey commented:

‘We are delighted to welcome Amanda Nunes and the five sports brands to the Sports Metaverse. Amanda’s gym and the training she will offer are unique. We are the only metaverse volumetrically capturing icons like this, enabling consumers to interact with top athletes in a completely new way. This is groundbreaking stuff and we can’t wait for the public land sale in June.’

Besides Amanda Nunes and Romelu Lukaku, a series of sports stars and brands are lined up for The Sports Metaverse, with agreements underway with leading athletes from soccer, tennis, MMA, basketball, and baseball. A public land sale for the Sports Metaverse will take place in June. Brands can currently apply for the private land pre-sale and users for the white list via the Sports Metaverse website.

About The Sports Metaverse

The Sports Metaverse is backed by rapper turned investor Nas, Dapper Labs, Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou, Youtube Founder Chad Hurley, Hedera and Reserve Founder Andrew Masanto and ex NBA star Andrew Bogut.

