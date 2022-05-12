UnitedCrowd announces UCT Sushiswap Listing on May 17th

Cologne, Germany, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedCrowd is a decentralized ecosystem that combines real world projects with applications from the area of decentralized finance (DeFi). With UC Pools, users can flexibly participate in real assets (e.g. real estate) and at the same time use DeFi advantages. Thus, there no longer is a need to choose between traditional investment products such as real estate and flexible DeFi investments. Risks of failure are minimized by the UC Treasury and participation is guaranteed with the governance token $UCT.





The governance token $UCT is available to everyone, tradable and already listed on multiple exchanges . The list of $UCT trading opportunities will be further expanded with its listing on Sushiswap on May 17, 2022 (12 GMT) and shortly thereafter, May 24th, on FMFW.io .

The UnitedCrowd Ecosystem

UnitedCrowd has been active in the cryptospace since 2017. Since then, the team has achieved crucial steps and developed an ecosystem with a real use case that offers both token buyers and companies state of the art solutions for tokenization and token acquisition. The asset tokenization ecosystem therefore consists of carefully designed components that work seamlessly together. At the heart of this ecosystem are UC pools and the Governance Token UCT.

UC Pools

UC Pools are liquidity pools that enable direct investments in real world assets, such as real estate, projects, funds or organizations while generating yield for investors. They are decentralized protocols, comparable to open funds, that use stablecoins to invest in tokenized projects (e.g. tokenized bonds for energy efficient real estate projects) tokenized by UnitedCrowd. DeFi pools are controlled by the community through UC Governance. Users can participate in UC pools by purchasing pool tokens and use them in the DeFi space (e.g. staking) to generate additional yield. Pool tokens can be sold back to the pool at any time.

Governance Token UCT

The UnitedCrowd ecosystem will be transformed into a DAO in four phases and will then be completely governed democratically with the UnitedCrowd Token (UCT). Therefore, the UCT offers voting rights with which its owners can decide, for example, which assets should be included in the UC pools.

UCT Usecase in a nutshell:

Voting rights: Project selection & treasury

Lotteries: Access to exclusive projects

Rewards: Governance, Social & Staking

Incentives: Airdrops & Grants

Deflationary Token: Buyback & Burn Events

Upcoming Listings

Besides Uniswap and Pancakeswap UCT will be available for trading on Sushiswap on May 17, 2022 (12 GMT) and FMFW.io, formerly Bitcoin.com, shortly after that on May, 24th. The listings are flanked by campaigns, including an attractive bounty campaign . Furthermore, UnitedCrowd will soon be publishing an expanded Strong Holder program for Diamond hands, which will offer them attractive advantages.

Join the project's community now and prepare for its upcoming listings!

Check out UnitedCrowd