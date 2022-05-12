Global Digital Signature Market to Reach US$20.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Signature Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798373/?utm_source=GNW

- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Digital Signature Market to Reach US$20.4 Billion by the Year 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Signature estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 31% CAGR to reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 32.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Digital Signature market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 38.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Digital Signature market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 38.18% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.8% and 27.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic-Led Digital Transformation Puts the Spotlight on

Digital Signatures

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 2: Digital Signature - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Digital Signature

Digital Signature Market: Current Scenario and Outlook

Growing Use of Digital Signatures in BFSI, Government & Defense

and Legal Sectors

Expanding Role of E-Signatures in Enterprise Applications

Developed Regions Lead Digital Signature Market, Developing

Economies Present Significant Growth Opportunities

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Numerous Advantages of Using Digital Signatures Drive Market

Growth

With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital

Signature Offers Added Layer of Security

Increasing Data Breach and Fraud Incidents Bolster Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Number of Data Breaches and Exposed Records

(in Million) in the US for the Period 2015-2020

EXHIBIT 4: Average Cost of Data Breach in (US$ Million) by

Country/Region for the Year 2021

Amidst Digitization of Business Activities, Digital Signature

Market Poised to Transform

Businesses to Continue Implementation of Hybrid Human-Digital

Experiences

Regulations to Allow the Use of Electronic Signatures for

Several Types of Agreements

Robust Identity Assessment for Remote Electronic Signatures

Conventional Forms-based Processes to Shift to Conversational,

Intelligent Experiences

Shared Services Model to Accelerate Enterprise Digitization

E-signatures to Become Essential Part of the Contract Process

for All Organizations

E-signatures to Transform from a Team-specific Tool to an

Enterprise-wide Strategic Imperative

Digital Agreement Collaboration is Expected to Include New

Functionality

Digital Transformation to Revolutionize Internal Processes

Touchless Experiences are Anticipated to Increase

Advanced Identity Verification & Biometric Signature: Essential

to Facilitate Remote E-Signatures

Biometric Signatures

Advanced Identity Checks

Artificial Intelligence Drives Improvements in Digital

Signature Technology

AI?s Role in Prevention of Forgery in Digital Signatures

Future Role of AI in Digital Signature

Role of Digital Signature in Blockchain Technology

Digital Signature Leverages PKI to Deliver Highest Level of

Security

Surging Internet Penetration Rates Support Adoption of Digital

Signatures

EXHIBIT 5: World Internet Adoption Rate (in %) by Geographic

Region: 2021

EXHIBIT 6: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for

the Years 2011-2021

High Risk of Fraud amidst Increasing Digitalization of Banking

Transactions Fuels Demand for Digital Signatures

EXHIBIT 7: Rise in Digital Banking Transactions Enhances Need

for Digital Signatures: Global Online Banking Market Size

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Education Sector Benefits from Enhanced Security, Legal

Compliance and Validity of Digital Signatures

Government Bodies Adopt Digital Signatures to Ensure Secure &

Efficient Document Processing

Digital Signature Technologies Hold Prominence for Legal Services

Real Estate Industry: Digital Transformation Enhances

Significance of E-Signatures

Digital Trends Transform Insurance Industry, Fuel Need for

Digital Signatures

Increased Use of Technology in Healthcare Presents Opportunity

for Digital Signature Technology

Digital Signature Software Market: Rise in Digital Technologies

Enhance Growth Prospects

EXHIBIT 8: Global Digital Signature Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Component for 2022 (E)

EXHIBIT 9: Global Digital Signature Software Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2022 (E)

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Digital Signature Solutions

Standards for Cloud-based Digital Signature

Digital Signatures Allow Small Businesses to Digitize Business

Activities

Challenges Confronting Digital Signature Market

Country-wide Differences in Regulations Governing Digital

Signatures



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 294

