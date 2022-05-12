New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Signature Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798373/?utm_source=GNW
Global Digital Signature Market to Reach US$20.4 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Signature estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 31% CAGR to reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 32.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Digital Signature market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 38.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Digital Signature market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 38.18% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.8% and 27.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 294 Featured) Adobe Inc.Ascertia Ltd.DocuSign, Inc.Dropbox, Inc.Entrust Datacard Corp.GemaltoGlobalSign, Inc.Identrust, Inc.Kofax, Inc.MultiCert SAOneSpan, Inc.RPostSecured Signing LimitedSIGNiX, Inc.Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd (India).
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
Pandemic-Led Digital Transformation Puts the Spotlight on
Digital Signatures
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 2: Digital Signature - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Digital Signature
Digital Signature Market: Current Scenario and Outlook
Growing Use of Digital Signatures in BFSI, Government & Defense
and Legal Sectors
Expanding Role of E-Signatures in Enterprise Applications
Developed Regions Lead Digital Signature Market, Developing
Economies Present Significant Growth Opportunities
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Numerous Advantages of Using Digital Signatures Drive Market
Growth
With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital
Signature Offers Added Layer of Security
Increasing Data Breach and Fraud Incidents Bolster Market Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Number of Data Breaches and Exposed Records
(in Million) in the US for the Period 2015-2020
EXHIBIT 4: Average Cost of Data Breach in (US$ Million) by
Country/Region for the Year 2021
Amidst Digitization of Business Activities, Digital Signature
Market Poised to Transform
Businesses to Continue Implementation of Hybrid Human-Digital
Experiences
Regulations to Allow the Use of Electronic Signatures for
Several Types of Agreements
Robust Identity Assessment for Remote Electronic Signatures
Conventional Forms-based Processes to Shift to Conversational,
Intelligent Experiences
Shared Services Model to Accelerate Enterprise Digitization
E-signatures to Become Essential Part of the Contract Process
for All Organizations
E-signatures to Transform from a Team-specific Tool to an
Enterprise-wide Strategic Imperative
Digital Agreement Collaboration is Expected to Include New
Functionality
Digital Transformation to Revolutionize Internal Processes
Touchless Experiences are Anticipated to Increase
Advanced Identity Verification & Biometric Signature: Essential
to Facilitate Remote E-Signatures
Biometric Signatures
Advanced Identity Checks
Artificial Intelligence Drives Improvements in Digital
Signature Technology
AI?s Role in Prevention of Forgery in Digital Signatures
Future Role of AI in Digital Signature
Role of Digital Signature in Blockchain Technology
Digital Signature Leverages PKI to Deliver Highest Level of
Security
Surging Internet Penetration Rates Support Adoption of Digital
Signatures
EXHIBIT 5: World Internet Adoption Rate (in %) by Geographic
Region: 2021
EXHIBIT 6: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for
the Years 2011-2021
High Risk of Fraud amidst Increasing Digitalization of Banking
Transactions Fuels Demand for Digital Signatures
EXHIBIT 7: Rise in Digital Banking Transactions Enhances Need
for Digital Signatures: Global Online Banking Market Size
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Education Sector Benefits from Enhanced Security, Legal
Compliance and Validity of Digital Signatures
Government Bodies Adopt Digital Signatures to Ensure Secure &
Efficient Document Processing
Digital Signature Technologies Hold Prominence for Legal Services
Real Estate Industry: Digital Transformation Enhances
Significance of E-Signatures
Digital Trends Transform Insurance Industry, Fuel Need for
Digital Signatures
Increased Use of Technology in Healthcare Presents Opportunity
for Digital Signature Technology
Digital Signature Software Market: Rise in Digital Technologies
Enhance Growth Prospects
EXHIBIT 8: Global Digital Signature Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Component for 2022 (E)
EXHIBIT 9: Global Digital Signature Software Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2022 (E)
Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Digital Signature Solutions
Standards for Cloud-based Digital Signature
Digital Signatures Allow Small Businesses to Digitize Business
Activities
Challenges Confronting Digital Signature Market
Country-wide Differences in Regulations Governing Digital
Signatures
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 294
Global Digital Signature Market to Reach US$20.4 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
