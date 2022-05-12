Wabash to Host Investor Meeting on May 19

LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, is hosting a virtual investor meeting on Thursday, May 19, 2022.



Participants will hear from senior leadership about the company’s refreshed strategy, growth initiatives and financial targets. Presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Speakers include President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Pettit, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Dustin Smith and Senior Vice President - Customer Value Creation Kevin Page.

The 2022 Wabash Investor Meeting is expected to run from 10:00 a.m. to noon EDT. Register for the live event, or watch the playback after, at ir.onewabash.com.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

