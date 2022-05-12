The Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market is expected to grow by $ 676.06 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767762/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the bilirubin blood test market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of jaundice and liver diseases, technological advancements, and the increasing incidence of preterm births.

The bilirubin blood test market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The bilirubin blood test market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Infants

• Adults



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the bilirubin blood test market growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives and funding for bilirubin testing and rapid growth potential in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bilirubin blood test market covers the following areas:

• Bilirubin blood test market sizing

• Bilirubin blood test market forecast

• Bilirubin blood test market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bilirubin blood test market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Instruments LLC, AMETEK Inc., AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Beijing M&B Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd., BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd., Danaher Corp., DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, ELITechGroup, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GINEVRI srl, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merck KGaA, Micro Lab Instruments, Olidef Medical, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens AG, Teco Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Xuzhou Kejian Hi tech Co. Ltd.. Also, the bilirubin blood test market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

