Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market by Activity Area, Facility Size, Revenue Source, Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global family/indoor entertainment centers market size was valued at $25.14 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $69.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Family/indoor entertainment center (FEC) is a compact indoor/outdoor amusement parks marketed for families with young children to teens, and are frequently wholly indoors or linked to a bigger operation such as a theme park. It provides a wide range of recreational activities for people of all ages. FECs often serve sub-regional markets inside larger metropolitan areas and are smaller than full-scale amusement parks, having fewer attractions and a cheaper per-person per-hour cost to consumers than traditional amusement parks. Families prefer FECs over outdoor entertainment centers as a source of amusement and relaxation since external conditions and climatic change have no effect on the customers' enjoyment or experience.



Favorable youth demographics and continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play boost the growth of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market. In addition, increase in number of malls positively impacts the growth of the market. However, increase in ticket prices and rise in popularity of home and mobile gaming hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in investments in new games and attractions is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented based on activity area, facility size, revenue source, type, visitor demographics, and region. In terms of activity area, the market is classified into arcade studios, AR & VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. Depending on facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres.

Depending on revenue source, it is classified into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into children's entertainment centers (CECs), children's edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs). In terms of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children (0-8), families with children (9-12), teenagers (13-19), young adults (20-25), and adults (ages 25+). Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global family/indoor entertainment centers market trends is provided in the report

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.7. Competitive Heat Map



Chapter 4: Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, by Activity Area

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, by Activity Area

4.2. Arcade Studios

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Ar and Vr Gaming Zones

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4. Physical Play Activities

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.5. Skill Competition Games

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, by Facility Size

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, by Facility Size

5.2. Up to 5000 Sq Ft

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. 5001 to 10000 Sq Ft

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. 10001 to 20000 Sq Ft

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.5. 20001 to 40000 Sq Ft

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.6. 1 to 10 Acres

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.7. 11 to 30Acres

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.8. Over 30 Acres

5.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.8.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, by Revenue Source

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, by Revenue Source

6.2. Entry Fees and Ticket Sales

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.3. Food and Beverages

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.4. Merchandising

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.5. Advertisement

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, by Type

7.1. Market Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.2. Children'S Entertainment Centers

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

7.3. Children'S Edutainment Centers

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

7.4. Adult Entertainment Centers

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

7.5. Location-Based Entertainment Centers

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, by Visitor Demographics

8.1. Market Overview

8.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, by Visitor Demographics

8.2. Families With Children (0-8)

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

8.3. Families With Children (9-12)

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

8.4. Teenagers (13-19)

8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

8.5. Young Adults (20-25)

8.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

8.6. Adults

8.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 9: Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, by Region



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Cinergy Entertainment Group

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Operating Business Segments

10.1.5. Product Portfolio

10.1.6. Business Performance

10.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.2. Cec Entertainment, Inc.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company Snapshot

10.2.4. Operating Business Segments

10.2.5. Product Portfolio

10.2.6. Business Performance

10.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.3. Dave and Buster'S, Inc.

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company Snapshot

10.3.4. Operating Business Segments

10.3.5. Product Portfolio

10.3.6. Business Performance

10.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.4. Disney

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company Snapshot

10.4.4. Operating Business Segments

10.4.5. Product Portfolio

10.4.6. Business Performance

10.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.5. Fun City

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company Snapshot

10.5.4. Operating Business Segments

10.5.5. Product Portfolio

10.5.6. Business Performance

10.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.6. Funriders

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company Snapshot

10.6.4. Operating Business Segments

10.6.5. Product Portfolio

10.6.6. Business Performance

10.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.7. Kidzania

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company Snapshot

10.7.4. Operating Business Segments

10.7.5. Product Portfolio

10.7.6. Business Performance

10.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. Lucky Strike Entertainment

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company Snapshot

10.8.4. Operating Business Segments

10.8.5. Product Portfolio

10.8.6. Business Performance

10.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.9. Scene75 Entertainment Centers

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company Snapshot

10.9.4. Operating Business Segments

10.9.5. Product Portfolio

10.9.6. Business Performance

10.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.10. Smaaash

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company Snapshot

10.10.4. Operating Business Segments

10.10.5. Product Portfolio

10.10.6. Business Performance

10.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

