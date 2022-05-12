Eneti Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022 and Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend

MONACO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) (“Eneti” or the “Company”), today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.



The Company also announced that on May 12, 2022 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Company’s common shares.

The Company’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 include the impact of Seajacks International Limited’s (“Seajacks”) earnings, which was acquired on August 12, 2021. Since the completion of the acquisition, the operations of the Company are primarily those of Seajacks as the Company completed its exit from the dry bulk sector of the shipping industry in July 2021.

Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company’s GAAP net income was $4.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, including a gain of approximately $18.5 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $22.4 million, compared to $59.8 million for the same period in 2021. First quarter 2022 revenues consisted primarily of revenues generated by the Seajacks Scylla which was continuing its transportation and installation services for an offshore wind farm project in China and the Seajacks Hydra’s maintenance on an offshore gas production platform in the North Sea and consultancy revenue.

Vessel operating costs and project costs increased in the first quarter due to additional maintenance for the NG 2500s in preparation for employment contracts and higher project costs. Operating expenses for the Seajacks Scylla and Seajacks Zaratan decreased from the fourth quarter but remain elevated due increased crew and transportation costs as a result of COVID-19.





For the first quarter of 2021, the Company’s GAAP net income was $41.9 million, or $3.84 per diluted share. Those results included a gain subsequent to an increase in fair value less costs to sell of approximately $15.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, taken related to the Company’s exit from the dry bulk industry (the gain was primarily the result of an increase in the fair value of common shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (“Star Bulk”) (NASDAQ: SBLK) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle”) (NASDAQ: EGLE) received or, at the time, to be received as a portion of the compensation for the purchase of certain of our vessels), as well as, the write-off of $3.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to vessels that have been sold; and a non-cash gain of approximately $15.8 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investments (primarily Scorpio Tankers Inc.).



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.2 million and EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $52.0 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

Liquidity

As of May 6, 2022, the Company had approximately $47.7 million of unrestricted cash and $8.9 million of restricted cash. The Company also continues to hold approximately 2.16 million common shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG).

Contracts Awarded

In May 2022, Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, signed a contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the Seajacks Zaratan to provide transportation and installation of wind turbines for the Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan. The contract starts in the second quarter of 2023 and has a duration of between 153 and 184 days and is expected to generate approximately $32.0 million to $36.3 million of revenue.

In April 2022, Seajacks UK Limited signed an amendment to an existing contract in place with the developers of the Akita and Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm to extend the existing period of service for which the Seajacks Zaratan is providing transportation and installation of wind turbines. The amendment compensates Seajacks for the adjusted timetable caused by a delay in the start date, generating an additional $18.5 million of revenue. The initial contract is for a period of 96 days, is now expected to begin in July 2022 and is expected to generate $36.6 million of revenue, plus the additional $18.5 million. The amendment will see Seajacks Zaratan contracted through to the end of November 2022.

In April 2022, Seajacks UK Limited signed a contract with a UK-based utility for one of its NG2500X-class vessels to support offshore wind farm substation commissioning in the UK sector of the North Sea for a period of 90-120 days in each of 2023, 2024, and 2025. In aggregate, over the three years, this contract is expected to generate up to $20.5 million of revenue.

In March 2022, Seajacks UK Limited signed a contract with a global original equipment manufacturer for wind turbine operation and maintenance in NW Europe for one of its NG2500X-class vessels. The contract, which has a duration of between 90 and 180 days, is expected to generate approximately $3.85 million to $7.45 million of revenue in the second and third quarters of 2022.

Newbuildings

The Company is currently under contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering for the construction of two next-generation offshore wind turbine installation vessels (“WTIV”). The aggregate contract price is approximately $654.8 million, of which $49.2 million has been paid. The vessels are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2025. The estimated future payment dates and amounts are as follows (1) (dollars in thousands):

DSME1 DSME2 Q2 2022 (2) $ — $ 16,220 Q3 2022 — — Q4 2022 33,036 — Q1 2023 — — Q2 2023 — — Q3 2023 33,036 32,441 Q4 2023 33,036 — Q1 2024 — — Q2 2024 — 32,441 Q3 2024 198,217 32,441 Q4 2024 — — Q1 2025 — — Q2 2025 — 194,644 Total $ 297,325 $ 308,187

(1) These are estimates only and are subject to change as construction progresses.

(2) Relates to payments expected to be made from May 7, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

Debt Overview

The Company’s outstanding debt balances, gross of unamortized deferred financing costs as of March 31, 2022 and May 6, 2022, are as follows (dollars in thousands):

As of March 31, 2022 As of May 6, 2022 Credit Facility Amount Outstanding $60.0 Million ING Revolving Credit Facility (1) $ 25,000 $ 25,000 $70.7 Million Redeemable Notes 53,015 53,015 $175.0 Million Credit Facility — — Total $ 78,015 $ 78,015

(1) ING issued a performance bond guarantee of approximately $15.0 million as of May 6, 2022, therefore reducing the amount available under the credit facility to $20.0 million.

$175.0 Million Credit Facility

In March 2022, the Company entered into an agreement with DNB Capital LLC, Societe Generale, Citibank N.A., Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Credit Industriel et Commercial for a five-year credit facility of $175 million (the “Credit Facility”).

The Credit Facility consists of three tranches: (i) a $75 million Green Term Loan (the “Term Loan”), (ii) up to $75 million Revolving Loans (the “Revolving Loans”), and (iii) up to $25 million revolving tranche for the issuance of letters of credit, performance bonds and other guarantees (the “Letters of Credit”). The Credit Facility has a final maturity date of five years from the signing date, up to 100% of the amounts available under the Revolving Loans may be drawn in Euros and up to 50% of the amounts available under the Letters of Credit may be issued in Euros. The Term Loan tranche (once qualified as a green loan) bears interest at Term SOFR (along with a credit adjustment spread depending on duration of interest period) plus a margin of 3.05% per annum, the Revolving Loans tranche bears interest at Term SOFR (along with a credit adjustment spread depending on duration of interest period) plus a margin of 3.15% per annum, and any letters of credit, performance bonds or other guarantees issued under the Letters of Credit tranche bears fees of 3.15% per annum. The amount available for drawing under the Revolving Loans is based upon 50% of contracted cash flows on a forward looking 30 months basis. The terms and conditions of the Credit Facility are similar to those set forth in the similar credit facilities of this type. The green loan accreditation process is supported by second party opinions from The Governance Group AS of Norway.

$60.0 Million ING Revolving Credit Facility

In March 2022, the Company drewdown $25.0 million of the available credit under this facility.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, and the Company paid, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share totaling approximately $0.4 million.

On May 12, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on or about June 15, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of May 23, 2022. As of May 12, 2022, 40,738,704 common shares were outstanding.

COVID-19

Since the beginning of the calendar year 2020, the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that originated in China in December 2019 and that has spread to most developed nations of the world has resulted in numerous actions taken by governments and governmental agencies in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. These measures have resulted in a significant reduction in global economic activity and extreme volatility in the global financial and commodities markets. Although by 2021, many of these measures were relaxed, we cannot predict whether and to what degree emergency public health and other measures will be reinstituted in the event of any resurgence in the COVID-19 virus or any variants thereof. If the COVID-19 pandemic continues on a prolonged basis or becomes more severe, the adverse impact on the global economy may continue and our operations and cash flows may be negatively impacted. The COVID-19 outbreak continues to rapidly evolve, with periods of improvement followed by periods of higher infection rates, along with the development of new disease variants, such as the Delta and Omicron variants, in various geographical areas throughout the world. As a result, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact the Company’s results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted.

Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Revenue $ 22,438 $ 59,829 Operating expenses: Voyage expenses — 6,080 Vessel operating and project costs 18,051 15,611 Charterhire expense — 11,980 Vessel depreciation 6,233 — General and administrative expenses 10,016 7,585 Gain on vessels sold — (15,532 ) Total operating expenses 34,300 25,724 Operating (loss) income (11,862 ) 34,105 Other income (expense): Interest income — 8 Income from equity investments 18,685 15,972 Foreign exchange (loss) income (390 ) 71 Financial expense, net (1,274 ) (8,293 ) Total other income, net 17,021 7,758 Income before income tax provision 5,159 41,863 Income tax provision 1,009 — Net income $ 4,150 $ 41,863 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 3.94 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 3.84 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 38,797 10,631 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 38,817 10,892





Unaudited March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,976 $ 153,977 Restricted cash 8,880 — Accounts receivable 35,629 21,603 Inventories 5,265 5,846 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,954 4,769 Contract fulfillment costs 5,817 3,835 Total current assets 105,521 190,030 Non-current assets Vessels, net 538,314 544,515 Vessels under construction 53,502 36,054 Equity investments 46,077 27,607 Intangible assets 4,518 4,518 Deferred financing costs, net 2,700 — Other assets 4,839 4,549 Total non-current assets 649,950 617,243 Total assets $ 755,471 $ 807,273 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Bank loans, net $ 25,000 $ 87,650 Redeemable notes 53,015 — Contract liabilities 19,882 12,275 Corporate income tax payable 2,897 4,058 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 25,436 27,180 Total current liabilities 126,230 131,163 Non-current liabilities Redeemable notes — 53,015 Other liabilities 3,590 2,751 Total non-current liabilities 3,590 55,766 Total liabilities 129,820 186,929 Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common shares, $0.01 par value per share; authorized 81,875,000 shares as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; outstanding 39,741,204 shares as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1,124 1,124 Paid-in capital 2,059,115 2,057,958 Common shares held in treasury, at cost; 35,869 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (717 ) (717 ) Accumulated deficit (1,433,871 ) (1,438,021 ) Total shareholders’ equity 625,651 620,344 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 755,471 $ 807,273





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 4,150 $ 41,863 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Restricted share amortization 1,549 1,890 Vessel depreciation 6,233 — Amortization of deferred financing costs — 516 Write-off of deferred financing costs — 3,713 Gain on vessels sold — (15,675 ) Net unrealized gains on investments (18,470 ) (14,889 ) Dividend income on equity investment (215 ) (216 ) Drydocking expenditure (504 ) (2,925 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (14,026 ) (3,661 ) Decrease in inventories 581 — (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets (1,985 ) 8,316 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,702 (11,916 ) Decrease in taxes payable (1,161 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (17,146 ) 7,016 Investing activities Sale of equity investment — 8,502 Dividend income on equity investment 215 216 Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale — 198,973 Payments on vessels under construction / scrubber payments (17,448 ) (429 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (17,233 ) 207,262 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 25,000 — Repayments of long-term debt (87,650 ) (215,104 ) Common shares repurchased — (1,104 ) Debt issuance costs paid (2,700 ) — Dividends paid (392 ) (563 ) Net cash used in financing activities (65,742 ) (216,771 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (100,121 ) (2,493 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 153,977 84,002 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 53,856 $ 81,509

Conference Call on Results:

About Eneti Inc.

Eneti Inc. is a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NETI. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website: www.eneti-inc.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) management uses certain “non-GAAP financial measures” as such term is defined in Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, and therefore a more complete understanding of factors affecting its business than GAAP measures alone. In addition, management believes the presentation of these matters is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results as the items may reflect certain unique and/or non-operating items such as asset sales, write-offs, contract termination costs or items outside of management’s control.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company’s management evaluates the Company’s operating performance. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for reconciliation of EBITDA.

EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, In thousands 2022 2021 Net income 4,150 41,863 Add Back: Net interest expense 1,274 4,056 Depreciation and amortization (1) 7,783 6,119 Income tax expense 1,009 — EBITDA $ 14,216 $ 52,038

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted share amortization.

