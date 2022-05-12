Canadian Anesthesiologists’ Society Celebrates Canadian Nurses

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week is National Nurses Week and the Canadian Anesthesiologists’ Society (CAS) celebrates the dedication, resourcefulness, and outstanding care of our nursing colleagues. Nurses are essential members of the anesthesia care team and play an integral part in a patient’s healthcare journey. From the pre-op clinic, operating room, recovery room, ICU, nursing home and so much more – nurses are omnipresent.



CAS is the voice of the anesthesiology profession in Canada, representing over 2,500 members, and we applaud the vital role played by nurses in supporting the delivery of safe perioperative care.

Nurses have been on the front lines continuing to provide selfless, quality patient care in the face of personal risk. They have persevered despite the incredible challenges and stressors over the past two years and are the unsung heroes of healthcare.

During National Nurses Week we proudly support the Canadian Nurses Association (CAN) theme #WeAnswerTheCall, developed to bring attention to Canadian nursing. The CAS hopes to assist in increasing public awareness, providing an additional spotlight to policymakers and government, and to show respect to our dedicated colleagues. We laud the countless ways nurses impact the health and safety of Canadians, while facing the incredible challenges and shortcomings of our healthcare system including underfunding, significant staffing shortages, overwhelming workloads, and more. Despite these ongoing strains, they continue to strive for excellence in patient care.

This week we would like to acknowledge and personally thank every nurse, including students and those retired. You should be extremely proud, and we sincerely appreciate you.



In solidarity,

Dr Dolores McKeen

President, Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society

