KELK’s New Camber Gage Provides Increased Productivity for Hot Strip Mills for Steel Production

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KELK brand of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) today introduced the ACCUCAMB Camber Gage Model C885, its advanced solution for true bar shape measurement and strip steering applications.



Using innovative non-contact opto-electronics, the ACCUCAMB C885 enables two critical process applications for hot strip mill operators to measure bar shapes and strip positions during active rolling. For the true bar shape application, the ACCUCAMB C885 precisely identifies deviations (the camber or curvature) of the bar from its ideal straight shape, which allows operators to quickly diagnose and correct mill processing. For the strip steering application, the ACCUCAMB C885 measures strip centerlines and angles in real time, enabling automated control systems to maintain correct strip trajectory, which is a key process parameter.

The compact and rugged design of ACCUCAMB C885 allows the gage to be mounted and easily maintained in tight spaces on new or existing mill stands, while providing one of the most accurate and fastest measurements for this application. Based on area array camera technology, the ACCUCAMB C885 system provides fast response times for the mill to control the rolling process. Infrared detection and built-in redundancy of the area array offer reliable measurement over a range of harsh mill environments. Advanced image processing algorithms simplify the set up and calibration process.

“With hundreds of installations around the globe, KELK is an innovator in optical system technologies for hot rolling mills,” said Hiro Kitagawa, Vice President Sales and Marketing, KELK. “The ACCUCAMB represents the latest innovation for KELK that use advanced sensor and software technologies to help our customers improve productivity in hot rolling processes.”

The new ACCUCAMB C885 joins KELK’s current model ACCUBAND C965 Crop Optimization System, ACCUBAND C965 Width Gage, ACCUSPEED Laser Velocimeter, ACCUSCAN Hot Metal Detector, and ACCUBAND C775FF Cold Width Gage, to provide additional solutions for hot rolling mills, cold rolling mills, and processing lines.

ABOUT VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT KELK

Founded in 1953 and based in Toronto, Canada, Vishay Precision Group Canada ULC (KELK), an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization, is a leader that specializes in the design and manufacture of state-of-the-art electronic measurement sensors used in steel and aluminum rolling mills and mining applications around the world. To learn more, visit KELK at www.kelk.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6037b287-e123-4085-a2be-b9be6194e214