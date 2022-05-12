Protara Therapeutics Presents Results from Retrospective Analysis of Randomized and Open-Label Studies Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of OK-432 in Patients with Lymphatic Malformations

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced the results of a retrospective analysis of OK-432, the originator compound for TARA-002, Protara’s investigational therapy in development for the treatment of lymphatic malformations (LMs). LMs are serious, rare, congenital malformations of lymphatic vessels. The results from the analysis, which were presented during a poster presentation at the International Society for the Study of Vascular Anomalies (ISSVA) World Congress 2022, showed that OK-432 was clinically successful and generally well-tolerated in the treatment of both macrocystic and mixed-cystic LMs.



“We are pleased to share these compelling results, which are consistent with the robust body of approximately 30 years of patient experience with OK-432,” said Richard Smith, M.D., Department of Otolaryngology, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, and author of the study. “There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for LMs, which are usually diagnosed in early childhood and can lead to serious complications. These data provide continued support for the potential of TARA-002 to ultimately serve as an effective intervention in this highly underserved area.”

The retrospective analysis included 246 patients from a Phase 2 randomized study, and 275 patients from an open-label study. The majority of participants in both studies were six months to 18 years of age. In the first study, patients were randomized 2:1 to receive treatment immediately (immediate treatment group [ITG]) or delayed by six months (delayed treatment group [DTG]). In the open-label study, patients received four doses of OK-432 approximately six weeks apart. The primary efficacy endpoint was clinical success (defined as complete [90%-100%] or substantial [60%-89%] reduction in LM volume measured radiographically) in the ITG versus spontaneous resolution of the LM in the DTG. Efficacy was assessed two weeks post-treatment in the randomized study, and one to six months post-treatment in the open-label study.

Key findings are summarized below:

Approximately 69% of patients in the randomized study ITG achieved clinical success after six months, while only 7.5% of patients in the DTG showed spontaneous resolution of LMs in the same time period (p<0.0001).

73.1% of patients in the open-label study achieved clinical success.

In the randomized and open-label studies, 10 of 219 (4.6%) and 5 of 275 (1.8%) subjects, respectively, were reported to have treatment emergent serious adverse events that were assessed by the investigator as related to study drug. The most severe adverse events (SAE) were airway obstruction and facial paralysis due to swelling post-injection that required tracheostomy and hospitalization. Both of these events were reported as resolved. One SAE related to OK-432 led to discontinuation (proptosis of the eye).

Local/systemic reactions peaked in the first few days and resolved within two weeks.

Patients were followed for up to three years post treatment with no significant safety concerns.



“We are encouraged by the growing amount of positive data supporting OK-432 in helping patients with LMs,” said Jesse Shefferman, Chief Executive Officer of Protara Therapeutics. “We look forward to utilizing the robust data set for OK-432 to support further development of TARA-002 as we work toward our goal of delivering the first approved medication for LMs in the U.S.”

About TARA-002

TARA-002 is an investigational cell therapy in development for the treatment of NMIBC and LMs for which it has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. TARA-002 was developed from the same master cell bank of genetically distinct group A Streptococcus pyogenes as OK-432, a broad immunopotentiator marketed as Picibanil® in Japan and Taiwan by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Protara has successfully demonstrated manufacturing comparability between TARA-002 and OK-432.

When TARA-002 is administered, it is hypothesized that innate and adaptive immune cells within the cyst or tumor are activated and produce a strong immune cascade. Neutrophils, monocytes and lymphocytes infiltrate the abnormal cells and various cytokines, including interleukins IL-2, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-12, interferon (IFN)-gamma, tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha, granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, are secreted by immune cells to induce a strong local inflammatory reaction and destroy the abnormal cells.

About Lymphatic Malformations

Lymphatic malformations (LMs) are rare, congenital malformations of lymphatic vessels resulting in the failure of these structures to connect or drain into the venous system. Most LMs are present in the head and neck region and are diagnosed in early childhood during the period of active lymphatic growth, with more than 50% detected at birth and 90% diagnosed before the age of three years. The most common morbidities and serious manifestations of the disease include compression of the upper aerodigestive tract, including airway obstruction requiring intubation and possible tracheostomy dependence; intralesional bleeding; impingement on critical structures, including nerves, vessels, lymphatics; recurrent infection, and cosmetic and other functional disabilities.

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

