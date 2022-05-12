TILT Holdings Announces Exclusive Partnership with Social Impact Driven Brand, Black Buddha Cannabis

PHOENIX, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) ( NEO:TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, and retail, today announced an exclusive manufacturing and distribution partnership with Black Buddha Cannabis , an environmentally conscious and social impact-driven wellness brand.

Founder of Black Buddha Cannabis, Roz McCarthy, has developed a line of products that are centered around experiences supporting practices such as Creativity, providing healing and respite with Wellness, offering relaxation through Zen, and promoting self-healing and awareness via Enlightenment. The initial Massachusetts launch will include Black Buddha Prepacks™ as well as Black Buddha’s proprietary fast-acting gummies. Through a collaborative partnership approach, future product offerings will be developed to fulfill both patient and consumer needs.

“Working with Roz McCarthy early on, we were immediately impressed with the brand architecture and passion she was bringing to Black Buddha Cannabis – not only for the social equity impact, which is vital in this industry – but also the focus on being environmentally-conscious,” stated Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings. “We enjoy partnering with dynamic brands like Black Buddha Cannabis where we can bring our expertise across the supply chain up through a strong wholesale channel to help deliver important partner brands like this into our current and future markets.”

Black Buddha Cannabis founder, Roz McCarthy added, “Black Buddha was rooted in a personal health journey after a traumatic brain injury. During recovery, I realized that not only could cannabis help with my healing but help me reclaim my wellness and inner being.”

McCarthy continued, “I’m a proud Black woman raised by a strong mother who instilled hard work and perseverance and encouraged me to think big and dream bigger, and I have done just that with founding Minorities for Medical Marijuana ("M4MM") and now Black Buddha Cannabis. Founding Black Buddha and working with strong partners like TILT to handle the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution in key states helps me to build this fledgling brand. TILT embraced our partnership and brand and are going a step further to support Black farmers in the state, such as Teddy’s Veggies, as part of our program. Together, we will bring awareness to our environmentally conscious, wellness-focused, and equity-driven brand in Massachusetts. I look forward to working with TILT to enter new markets as we continue to grow.”

Leon Porcher, CEO of Teddy’s Veggies , “As a social-equity cultivator in Massachusetts, the partnership between TILT and Black Buddha Cannabis, and their vision around supporting social equity and an environmentally-conscious brand, is providing my team and I with an opportunity to participate in a way I would not be able to do alone. The strategy TILT brings to the table allows for different economics in the B2B cannabis process, and we are excited to be part of this social equity brand coming to the market.”

With cannabis sales topping $1.6B in Massachusetts in 20211, the state was ranked 4th in overall sales. Black Buddha Cannabis plans to use a portion of sales revenue to support M4MM Project Clean Slate expungement program.



About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

About Black Buddha Cannabis

Black Buddha Cannabis establishes a new paradigm for the industry as a black-owned, environmentally conscious, wellness-focused, and social equity-driven brand. Black Buddha’s premiere lifestyle and wellness products will be found at leading dispensaries across the country through state-by-state brand partnerships with equitable manufacturers, cultivators, and operators. Currently available in Ohio, Black Buddha Cannabis expects to have products initially available in California, Michigan, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. To learn more about Black Buddha Cannabis please go to .

