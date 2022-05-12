NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenues up 7.4% to $14.8 million in Q3 FY 2022



Annual recurring revenue (SaaS and Support) increased to a $26.2 million run rate

CALABASAS, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights

Subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support quarterly revenues increased 16% to $6.6 million.

NETSOL’s U.S. based mobility startup Otoz expanded its digital automotive retail platform MINI Anywhere® for BMW® Group Financial Services in the U.S. for its key brand MINI®. MINI Anywhere is now live with 17 MINI dealerships, including 70%+ of the California MINI dealerships and 75% of all Pennsylvania dealerships. The Company now has dealerships enrolled in California, Florida, Texas, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Long term, the solution has the potential to be rolled out to over 100 MINI dealerships across all 50 states.

Successfully completed key activities related to GAC China contract with deliveries expected in May and July 2022.

Completed required workshops for Ascent 2.0 implementation for Motorcycle Group US with development of enhancements underway for three major modules: POS, CTA, and CMS.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $14.8 million, compared with $13.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in total net revenues was primarily driven by increases in subscription and support revenues of $0.9 million and services revenue of $0.6 million, slightly offset by a decrease in license fees of $0.5 million.

Total license fees were $1.6 million, compared with $2.1 million in the prior year period.

Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues were $6.6 million, compared with $5.7 million in the prior year period.

Total services revenues were $6.6 million, compared with $6.0 million in the prior year period.



Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $5.8 million (or 39% of net revenues), compared to $6.4 million (or 47% of net revenues) in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to an increase in cost of sales of $1.6 million driven by increases in salaries and consulting costs of $1.4 million.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $6.4 million (or 43% of sales), compared to $6.0 million (or 43% of sales) for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increases in selling and marketing expenses, offset by a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $0.3 million or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $0.6 million or $0.05 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $0.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 or $0.02 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

At March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $30.6 million, a decrease from $33.7 million at June 30, 2021.

Management Commentary

“We remain on-track to deliver on our fiscal 2022 guidance,” said NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri. “We previously forecasted 10% top-line growth and 20% growth in our recurring revenues. I am pleased to report that for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, our team has delivered top-line growth of 10.5% and increased our annual recurring revenues by nearly 34%. Our pipeline and mix of opportunities remain robust, particularly in our European and North American growth markets, giving us confidence in our ability to drive additional contract signings over the coming months. Additionally, we are now seeing accelerated adoption of our Otoz Digital Retail Platform, one of our more venture-focused operations, as it continues to expand through its MINI Anywhere partnership. We were just entering our second state at the end of the last quarter, and now we are serving customers in six states with the platform. Our vision of pushing the boundaries for new ownership and payment models is quickly becoming a reality as we continue to support our customers where they are today and where they want to go in the future, building value for our shareholders in the process.”

Company CFO Roger Almond added: “Our subscription and support segment were a key growth driver during the quarter. As our workforce continues to return across our global footprint, we expect growth will accelerate in the quarters ahead, which will require a related increase in expenses to support our increased business activity moving forward. Our cash position remains near record levels, providing the resources to support our core business growth as well as strategic investments in high-return, long-term opportunities, such as the promising work of the Otoz Innovation Lab. With these factors in consideration, we are reiterating our full year revenue outlook of 10% topline growth and 20% subscription revenue growth throughout the balance of the year.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

About Otoz

Otoz, a division of NETSOL Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), provides business-to-business, white-label technology solutions for new mobility. The Otoz suite of agile and customizable mobility solutions ranges from car sharing and subscription products to AI-enabled chatbots, allowing businesses to engage consumers and facilitate the complete transaction lifecycle intelligently and digitally. Otoz technologies empower automotive companies and start-ups to launch digital retailing and new mobility models quickly and efficiently. The technology Otoz has developed is cloud-native and supported by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT) and blockchain. Otoz technology drives utilization, while supporting robust and efficient operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operating results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as the effect of disparate stay at home orders and social distancing requirements imposed internationally by COVID-19 and its resultant impact on our financials and the world economy that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance, as well as the delay in recovery or a prolonged economic downturn that effects our Company, our customers and the world economy. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of As of ASSETS

March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,573,312 $ 33,705,154 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $208,547 and $166,231 7,054,468 4,184,096 Accounts receivable - related party, net of allowance of $1,373,099 and $1,373,099 - - Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $84,209 and $136,976 14,610,725 14,680,131 Revenues in excess of billings - related party, net of allowance of $8,163 and $8,163 - - Other current assets, net of allowance of $1,243,633 and $1,243,633 2,864,742 3,009,393 Total current assets 55,103,247 55,578,774 Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 993,862 957,603 Convertible note receivable - related party, net of allowance of $4,250,000 and $4,250,000 - - Property and equipment, net 10,114,458 12,091,812 Right of use of assets - operating leases 1,238,713 1,345,869 Long term investment 2,893,700 3,155,852 Other assets 37,583 55,127 Intangible assets, net 2,178,128 3,904,656 Goodwill 9,516,568 9,516,568 Total assets $ 82,076,259 $ 86,606,261 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,317,127 $ 6,696,035 Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 9,622,669 11,366,171 Current portion of operating lease obligations 706,684 857,729 Unearned revenue 6,948,669 4,556,626 Total current liabilities 23,595,149 23,476,561 Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 127,899 699,841 Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 570,871 564,257 Total liabilities 24,293,919 24,740,659 Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized; 12,191,570 shares issued and 11,252,539 outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and 12,181,585 shares issued and 11,265,064 outstanding as of June 30, 2021 121,916 121,816 Additional paid-in-capital 129,084,786 129,018,826 Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares and 916,521 shares as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively) (3,920,856 ) (3,820,750 ) Accumulated deficit (37,484,998 ) (38,801,282 ) Other comprehensive loss (36,740,406 ) (31,868,481 ) Total NetSol stockholders' equity 51,060,442 54,650,129 Non-controlling interest 6,721,898 7,215,473 Total stockholders' equity 57,782,340 61,865,602 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 82,076,259 $ 86,606,261

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended March 31, Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Revenues: License fees $ 1,620,827 $ 2,120,963 $ 3,586,874 $ 4,710,942 Subscription and support 6,554,540 5,674,776 22,159,798 16,571,441 Services 6,634,459 5,988,257 17,956,877 18,270,451 Total net revenues 14,809,826 13,783,996 43,703,549 39,552,834 Cost of revenues: Salaries and consultants 6,756,898 5,372,302 18,081,225 15,193,613 Travel 256,730 151,075 753,698 414,001 Depreciation and amortization 741,587 759,768 2,236,190 2,180,766 Other 1,220,041 1,075,403 3,712,256 2,915,122 Total cost of revenues 8,975,256 7,358,548 24,783,369 20,703,502 Gross profit 5,834,570 6,425,448 18,920,180 18,849,332 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 2,074,873 1,595,967 5,502,028 4,763,598 Depreciation and amortization 206,346 272,075 633,481 715,437 General and administrative 3,841,655 3,860,509 11,548,097 11,353,933 Research and development cost 251,001 234,678 761,621 431,086 Total operating expenses 6,373,875 5,963,229 18,445,227 17,264,054 Income (loss) from operations (539,305 ) 462,219 474,953 1,585,278 Other income and (expenses) Gain (loss) on sale of assets 8,770 (53,012 ) (181,955 ) (127,285 ) Interest expense (85,916 ) (98,656 ) (277,737 ) (296,224 ) Interest income 364,161 231,979 1,123,547 643,654 Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions 499,516 (1,825,349 ) 2,684,680 (1,515,327 ) Share of net loss from equity investment (76,798 ) (80,953 ) (317,581 ) (232,488 ) Other income (30,296 ) 521,758 (7,599 ) 654,395 Total other income (expenses) 679,437 (1,304,233 ) 3,023,355 (873,275 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 140,132 (842,014 ) 3,498,308 712,003 Income tax provision (157,604 ) (133,156 ) (526,737 ) (642,884 ) Net income (loss) (17,472 ) (975,170 ) 2,971,571 69,119 Non-controlling interest (260,998 ) 351,939 (1,655,287 ) (216,900 ) Net income (loss) attributable to NetSol $ (278,470 ) $ (623,231 ) $ 1,316,284 $ (147,781 ) Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 11,249,606 11,343,406 11,249,449 11,571,878 Diluted 11,249,606 11,343,406 11,249,449 11,571,878



NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,971,571 $ 69,119 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,869,671 2,896,203 Provision for bad debts 6,897 (280,363 ) Share of net loss from investment under equity method 317,581 232,488 Loss on sale of assets 181,955 127,285 Stock based compensation 78,225 239,333 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,404,247 ) (777,953 ) Revenues in excess of billing (385,971 ) 7,485,646 Other current assets 53,173 (791,849 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,918 (69,021 ) Unearned revenue 2,822,178 1,256,456 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,525,951 10,387,344 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,680,856 ) (2,109,058 ) Sales of property and equipment 321,251 131,293 Investment in associates - (155,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,359,605 ) (2,133,265 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (100,106 ) (2,064,800 ) Proceeds from bank loans 312,467 2,109,572 Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (1,045,464 ) (533,344 ) Net cash used in financing activities (833,103 ) (488,572 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (6,465,085 ) 2,666,800 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,131,842 ) 10,432,307 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 33,705,154 20,166,830 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,573,312 $ 30,599,137

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP