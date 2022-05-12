Defamatory Petition Against Telecure Removed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE: TELE) (FSE: 6MZ) (the “Company” or “Telecure”) today announced that a spurious and defamatory internet petition that had been launched against the Company, its principals, and several others, including service providers to the Company, has been taken down. Through its legal counsel, the Company outlined to the website on which the petition was posted the many ways in which it was defamatory and replete with falsehoods, in addition to being outside the law. The host website removed the petition within 24 hours of receiving the Company’s submission.



Said Josh Rosenberg, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors of Telecure:



“Since they began, we have consistently said that the attacks on our reputations and conduct were baseless and unfounded – and the removal of this absurd petition is the latest in an unbroken series of instances where our attackers have been dismissed by legitimate organizations and institutions. This latest finding follows unambiguous rulings in our favour in courts in both Canada and the U.S.

Despite the clear track record demonstrating that our Board and management team have always acted with integrity, we have little doubt that our attackers will continue with their campaign of misinformation in order to hide and attempt to distract from their own misdeeds. We will continue to force our attackers to answer for their conduct in the courts and other appropriate forums, and we have no doubt that our attackers will continue to be dismissed, and will ultimately pay a heavy price for their misconduct.”

About Telecure Technologies Inc.

Telecure is a U.S. focused health IT company that specializes in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Telecure offers customized solutions for telemedicine needs. Through an acquisition strategy and unique customization capabilities, Telecure is focused on advancing its patient and user base. The Company provides a complete telemedicine solution via its platforms CallingDr™ and FindingDr™.

Contact

Investor Relations

Phone: 604-398-3432

Email: invest@telecuretech.com

Website : www.telecuretech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business and future of the Company’s business and plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward- looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.