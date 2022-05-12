Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Missouri

FREMONT, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Missouri have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as severe weather such as winter ice storms, tornadoes, and summer flooding continues to impact homeowners in the Midwest.



Residential battery capacity in Missouri is increasing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will grow nearly 14-fold by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“As demand for energy independence and resilience continues to grow, we’re proud to partner with Enphase,” said Paul Hemmel, owner and chief executive officer at Missouri Solar Solutions , an Enphase Gold level installer. “We have a shared goal to provide our customers with not only top-of-the-line solar and battery technology that delivers some of the most reliable, high-performing systems on the market, but also the best customer experience.”

Homeowners in Missouri can now also choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ Microinverters. IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience.

“We are passionate about helping people become more energy independent, as well as saving our customers money and providing backup power options for their home’s energy needs,” said Keith Murphy, founder and chief executive officer at Astrawatt Solar , an Enphase Gold level installer. “The IQ Battery and IQ8 Microinverter offer reliable clean energy when people need it most.”

“Exceptional quality is a cornerstone of our business,” said Bud Pierce, owner of That Solar Company , an Enphase Silver level installer. “That’s why we proudly offer our customers the Enphase Energy System, powered by industry-leading microinverter, battery, and monitoring technology, which delivers exceptional performance.”

“Installing an Enphase Energy System means that when the grid goes down, our customers can have backup power, no matter what,” said David Downs, director of sales at StraightUp Solar , an Enphase Silver level installer. “The IQ Battery provides backup power, plus the IQ8 Microinverter allows us to build a system that meets the specific needs of our individual customers, making complete energy independence possible.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“We take pride in supporting an excellent customer experience and giving homeowners more peace of mind about their energy future,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to partner with installers across Missouri to help homeowners invest in an all-in-one home energy solution from Enphase and meet their desired energy needs.”

