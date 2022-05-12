NowVertical Group Expands Advertising Agency Market Presence for NOW Affinio with Net-New Contracts

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a big data, analytics and vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and services company, today announces two net-new advertising agency customer contracts for NOW Affinio in Q2.



NOW Affinio is pleased to announce the addition of two major advertising agencies to its current roster of customers, including one focused on content for the health and pharmaceuticals space. Signed in the second quarter of 2022, both contracts will run for 12 months and mark Affinio’s continuing market expansion.

“NOW Affinio continues to establish itself as the augmented analytics platform of choice for global advertising agencies,” said Daren Trousdell, CEO of NOW. “Our platform continues to win top tier agencies business by enabling them to build smarter and more successful campaigns, faster.”

Affinio helps advertising agencies win in an increasingly competitive market by unearthing new audience insights for pitches and campaign development. Over 30 of the top agencies actively use Affinio as their audience insights platform of choice. Affinio provides actionable intelligence on influencer identification, publisher preference, data-driven personas and content recommendations that is tailored to unique clusters within a brand’s larger audience. The platform also analyzes third-party data and provides client-ready analyses that can be slotted into new business presentations and pitches for brand campaigns and global PR and communications efforts alike.

“Our platform has helped agencies win business with top tier, blue-chip brands across the world,” said Tim Burke, President of NOW Affinio. “This new customer expansion further proves our ability to help in both the general brand advertising and pharmaceutical-specific space, where we continue to see major client investment and growth. We expect this to continue growing as agency competition heats up and the pressure for customer insight-driven campaigns increases over time.”

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a big data, analytics and VI software and services company that is growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

