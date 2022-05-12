Avaap Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) services partner, today announced its team of Workday Student consultants was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Information Technology Team of the Year Award category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.



During 2020 and 2021, Avaap’s team of Workday Student consultants focused on growing the team’s size, project success, and reputation in the Workday ecosystem. The team has grown from six members to more than 25 and has doubled its project growth in less than 18 months.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

“Avaap is proud of its Workday Student organization as the team has built a reputation for Workday Student deployment knowledge, high customer success and references that focus on value and creative problem-solving,” said Avaap Chief Executive Officer Steve Csuka. “The triple-digit growth of our overall Workday practice over the last two years has been tremendous, and I look forward to seeing the team’s future accomplishments. We are honored by this recognition of their hard work in higher education.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the complete list of 2022 winners is available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused management and technology consulting firm with experience in Workday, Tableau, and other applications. We offer full life cycle consulting services from strategy and system selection through post-production support and ongoing optimization, including BI and data analytics and a strategic approach to change management powered by Prosci® research, data, and concepts. Government organizations, health systems, higher education institutions, and other organizations have partnered with Avaap for successful transformation. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.