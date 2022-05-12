The Global Railway Traction Motor Market is expected to grow by $ 2.44 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Railway Traction Motor Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731024/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the railway traction motor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by railway infrastructure development in Asian countries, increased demand for rail logistics due to rising trade activities, and the introduction of new railway projects.

The railway traction motor market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The railway traction motor market is segmented as below:

By Type

• DC motors

• AC motors

• Synchronous motors



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of battery-electric locomotives as one of the prime reasons driving the railway traction motor market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of IoT in railway propulsion system monitoring and increased government funding and public-private partnerships (PPPs) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on railway traction motor market covers the following areas:

• Railway traction motor market sizing

• Railway traction motor market forecast

• Railway traction motor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading railway traction motor market vendors that include ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, American Traction Systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Electric Motor Services Inc., HaslerRail AG, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., PowerRail, Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Saini Group, Sherwood Electromotion Inc., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH, VEM Group, and Wabtec Corp. Also, the railway traction motor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

