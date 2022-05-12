AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in a Solve M.E. Signature Event: ‘Long COVID: Research, Policy, and Economic Impact’ on May 19, 2022

OCALA, Fla., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced it will participate in the Solve M.E. Diagnostics signature event “Long COVID: Research, Policy, and Economic Impact,” being held virtually and in New York, N.Y. on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

The Global Interdependence Center, in partnership with the Solve Long Covid Initiative, is continuing its conference series exploring the pandemic’s long-term healthcare, policy, and economic impact, specifically the implications of long haul COVID (a.k.a. long COVID). The event is aimed at raising awareness of Long Covid by examining the science and research behind it.



As part of the hybrid event, Thomas K. Equels, M.S., J.D., Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, will discuss the clinical development plans for Ampligen for the treatment of ME/CFS and Long COVID. Ampligen (rintatolimod) is AIM’s RNA product candidate being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system. Ampligen is designed to modulate the immune system and has demonstrated anti-viral activity. The Company is currently sponsoring an expanded access program (EAP) for ME/CFS patients in the United States. In 2021 AIM dosed its first “Long Hauler” patient with Ampligen in its post-COVID-19 “Long Hauler” portion of the active AMP-511 EAP in the United States.

To register for the signature event, please click here.

About Solve M.E.

The Solve ME/CFS Initiative (Solve M.E.) is a non-profit organization that serves as a catalyst for critical research into diagnostics, treatments, and cures for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), Long Covid and other post-infection diseases.

Solve M.E’s. work with the scientific, medical, and pharmaceutical communities, advocacy with government agencies, and alliances with patient groups around the world is laying the foundation for breakthroughs that can improve the lives of millions who suffer from various “long haul” diseases.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.



