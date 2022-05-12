$136+ Billion Worldwide Programmatic Advertising Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Programmatic Advertising Market - Analysis By Auction Type, Display Type, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global programmatic advertising market was valued at USD136.74 Billion in the year 2021. For many businesses and advertising agencies, programmatic advertising has evolved into a dynamic marketing channel. One of the most significant advantages of programmatic advertising is that it allows businesses to tailor advertisements to the specific needs of their customers.



The increasing growth of the smartphone market is contributing to the expansion of the programmatic advertising platform market, as is the increasing digitalization of industry, which is assisting in the growth of the programmatic advertising platform market. Furthermore, programmatic advertising is an excellent way for mobile app developers to generate revenue. Programmatic advertising has evolved into an extremely effective marketing tool and developed into a dynamic marketing channel for a variety of businesses and advertising agencies. One of the most significant advantages of Programmatic advertising is that it allows businesses to more precisely adapt adverts based on client needs.



The research report titled Global Programmatic Advertising Market has analysed and segmented the Programmatic Advertising Market by Value (USD Billion). The report has also further analysed the Programmatic Advertising Market By Auction Type (Open Auction, Automated Guaranteed, Invitation-only, Unreserved Fixed-rate), By Display Type (App, Web), By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea) for the period of 2017-2027.



Based on the Auction Type, the market is segmented into Open Auction, Automated Guaranteed, Invitation-only and Unreserved Fixed-rate. The Open Auction segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as the investment in Programmatic Advertising Market is growing by this segment.



Americas is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Programmatic Advertising Market in 2021. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing regional market. Furthermore, the region's market growth is being fueled by growing infrastructure, widespread smartphone usage, and the expansion of multinational businesses. Growing urbanization and an increase in the desire for online shopping in Asia Pacific's emerging nations have also boosted the region's market growth.



Scope of the Report:

The report analyses the Programmatic Advertising Market By value (USD Billion)

The report analyses the Programmatic Advertising Market By Auction Type (Open Auction, Automated Guaranteed, Invitation-only, Unreserved Fixed-rate)

The report analyses the Programmatic Advertising Market By Display Type (App, Web)

The Global Programmatic Advertising Market has been analysed by Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Auction Type, by Display Type

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development.

The report presents the analysis of Programmatic Advertising Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027

The companies analysed in the report include:

ECHO Marketing, Inc.

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Magnite, Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Roku Inc.

Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Product Overview



4. Global Programmatic Advertising Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Programmatic Advertising Market

4.3 Global Programmatic Advertising Market



5. Global Programmatic Advertising Market By Auction Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Programmatic Advertising Market: By Auction Type (2021 & 2027)

5.2 By Open Auction- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3 By Automated Guaranteed- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Invitation-only- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Unreserved Fixed-rate- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



6. Global Programmatic Advertising Market By Display Type

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Programmatic Advertising Market: By Display Type (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By App- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Web- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



7. Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Regional Analysis



7. Competitive Scenario of Global Programmatic Advertising Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)



8. Americas Programmatic Advertising Market Analysis (2017-2027)



9. Europe Programmatic Advertising Market Analysis (2017-2027)



10. Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Market Analysis (2017-2027)



11. Middle East and Africa Programmatic Advertising Market Analysis (2017-2027)



12. Global Programmatic Advertising Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Market Drivers

12.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Market Restraints

12.3 Global Programmatic Advertising Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Programmatic Advertising Market - By Auction Type (Year 2027)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Programmatic Advertising Market - By Display Type (Year 2027)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Programmatic Advertising Market - By Region (Year 2027)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of Leading Global Companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Programmatic Advertising Market

14.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Programmatic Advertising Market



15. Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Recent Developments, Merger & Acquisitions



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

17. About the Publisher

