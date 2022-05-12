$125.9 Billion Opportunities in APAC E-Bikes Market to 2030: Featuring Players Aima Technology Group, Giant Manufacturing, Pedego Electric Bikes & Yadea Group

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC E-Bikes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by propulsion Type (Pedal Assisted, Throttle Assisted), by Battery Type (Lithium-ion Battery, Lead-acid Battery), by Power, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC e-bikes market size is expected to reach USD 125.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of e-bikes among the young population, the increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population in developing countries, and rapid urbanization are expected to significantly drive product demand across the region.



The demand for e-mountain bikes has significantly increased over varieties such as cargo and city/urban e-bikes over the past few years. This can be attributed to the fact that e-mountain bikes are suitable for off-roading, as their robustness allows for a safe riding experience even on slippery and wet terrain. Moreover, their strength makes them desirable for road traffic, encouraging their use for regular commute for shopping or work purposes in most cities.



Increasing urbanization and the low inclination of consumers toward the use of cars due to increased traffic on roads are projected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. Furthermore, governments of various countries, including China and India, are focusing on developing bicycle infrastructure due to the increasing preference of consumers toward e-bikes. The infrastructure includes public charging stations and bicycle tracks. For instance, Sanyo introduced two solar parking garages in Tokyo and provided 100 electric hybrid eneloop bikes in Tokyo, Japan.



Key players in the Asia Pacific e-bikes market include Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Yamaha Motor Company, Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., Pedego Electric Bikes. These players focus on new product launches to enhance their product offerings. For instance, In July 2020, Yamaha Bicycles announced the launch of the new electric power-assist bicycle, Civante Class 3. The launch assisted the company in expanding its product line of fitness-focused road bikes.

Report Highlights

By propulsion type, the pedal-assisted segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for pedal-assisted e-bikes among the youth and elderly population

Based on battery, the lead-acid battery segment dominated the market with a 56.1% revenue share in 2021 due to benefits such as low cost and robustness. However, the share is anticipated to decline swiftly owing to a significant rise in demand for Li-Ion batteries

India is expected to be the largest regional market over the forecast period owing to significant investments in vehicle charging infrastructure and government subsidies for battery-powered vehicles

Accell Group N.V.

Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Merida Industry Co. Ltd

Pedego Electric Bikes

Pon.Bike

Rad Power Bikes LLC

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Company





