Blue Water Vaccines Inc. to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

CINCINNATI, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or “the Company”) a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced that Erin Henderson, Chief Business Officer of Blue Water Vaccines, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available for on-demand webcast viewing starting on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 9:00am EDT.



Session details are as follows

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Time: 9:00am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Title: Blue Water Vaccines Company Presentation BWV Participant: Erin Henderson, Chief Business Officer Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/1e8775a5-ce07-4395-867a-0cadcc5664e5



BWV’s management will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings. Interested parties may request a one-on-one meeting at investors@bluewatervaccines.com or contact BWV at (513) 620-4101.

About Blue Water Vaccines

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformational vaccines to address significant health challenges globally. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company holds the rights to proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC), and St. Jude Children's Hospital. The company is developing a universal flu vaccine that will provide protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a novel norovirus (NoV) S&P nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform from CCHMC to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including norovirus/rotavirus and malaria, among others. Additionally, Blue Water Vaccines is developing a Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) vaccine candidate, designed to specifically prevent the highly infectious middle ear infections, known as Acute Otitis Media (AOM), in children. For more information, visit www.bluewatervaccines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on BWV’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development of BWV’s vaccine candidates, including, but not limited to BWV-301; the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any vaccine under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. BWV does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in BWV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2022, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of BWV’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

Investor Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Email: investors@bluewatervaccines.com

Media Contact Information:

Media Relations

513-620-4101

Email: media@bluewatervaccines.com