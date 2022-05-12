World Trade Week NYC Awards CGS’s BlueCherry® with Global Supply Chain Excellence Honors

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced World Trade Week (NYC), an organization promoting the importance of international trade to businesses across the United States, has recognized CGS’s Applications Solutions Division and its BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite for market leadership in global supply chain management.



“As a company founded and headquartered in New York, this award is especially exciting – we’re honored to be recognized by World Trade Week NYC as a global supply chain leader,” said Paul Magel, President, Applications Solutions division, CGS. “In today’s market more than ever, visibility, control and management across the entire global supply chain are no longer nice-to-haves, they’re must haves. Our business has grown to more than 500 customers across 20 countries, with over 250,000 global users. In 2021 alone, we added new customers in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Canada and Central America – and expect our international footprint to grow significantly over the next two to three years.”

World Trade Week NYC is part of an annual nationwide celebration of international trade observed by business- and trade-related organizations across the United States during May. The mission of World Trade Week NYC is to promote the importance of international trade to the New York City metropolitan area economy. New Yorkers depend heavily on international commerce for their jobs, standard of living and the myriad goods and services available to its diverse population.

Trade organizations, businesses and other stakeholders come together both nationally and locally to promote and facilitate international trade in the U.S. economy. The New York tri-state region’s trade and transportation community celebrates World Trade Week throughout the month of May, offering a full agenda of educational seminars, global business networking events and the International Trade Awards Breakfast that recognizes the exemplary achievements by practitioners in the field.

About BlueCherry

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, home goods, fashion and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

For more information on the BlueCherry family of solutions, please visit www.BlueCherry.com

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

