RAADR Social Media Sensation and Basketball Legend Larry “Bone Collector” Williams to Appear Today with 14-Year-Old Media Sensation Mendel Weinstein on Sports With The Wiseman Podcast on Spotify

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), A technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, announced today that RAADR inaugural member of the newly formed advisory panel and Social Media Sensation/Basketball Legend Larry "Bone Collector" Williams will appear today on Sports With The Wiseman Podcast by 14-year-old media sensation Mendel Weinstein.

The interview will air this evening at 5 PM ET on Sports With The Wiseman Podcast and will be available on all RAADR social media platforms shortly thereafter. RAADR will continue to be active on many podcasts like this in the future to further our mission against cyber bullying. RAADR will also be very active in continuing to recruit current and retired professional athletes to add as more members to its newly formed athletic advisory panel. This panel will assist RAADR management on the corporate mission to combat bullying using its RAADR Parental Monitoring App 2.0.

Jacob DiMartino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RAADR, Inc., stated, “We are excited about promoting this podcast because of the two dynamic individuals involved. They both come from very different backgrounds but share a common love for sports, and for standing up against bullying. Plus the fact that Mendel is only 14-years-old will give viewers a unique twist to the interview.”

ABOUT SPORTS WITH THE WISEMAN

Sports With The Wiseman Podcast is led by 14-year-old media sensation Mendel Weinstein. To hear the interviews, sporting news, updates, intense opinions, excitement, passion, frustration and brilliance that only The Wiseman can bring, listen to SPORTS WITH THE WISEMAN on Spotify at “Sports With The Wiseman.” To date, Mendel has interviewed former NFL Offensive Lineman and current NFL Network analyst Brian “Baldy” Baldinger, former NFL Quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury, the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn. All information presented on “Sports With The Wiseman” is for educational and entertainment purposes only.

ABOUT RAADR, INC.

RAADR, Inc. publishes software and apps that protect children who use social media and the internet. Known as the "internet anti-bullying company", RAADR produces products that allow children, parents, and school districts to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior on the internet in real time. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real time alerts, facial recognition and site filtering, RAADR's apps determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim of stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. Parents love the facial recognition feature because in seconds, the app allows parents to upload the child's image and parents can be armed with one of the most powerful tools available to receive alerts each time their child's image appears on a social media site. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is the parenting app that helps parents and adults protect children by using AI artificial intelligence in real time monitoring on the internet and social media, will be released sometime in early February 2022. Bully RAADR, which arms the kids with RAADR's powerful suite of products, allows children to protect themselves and other kids from threatening and dangerous behavior on the internet and social media will be released by the fall of 2022. RAADR Inc. is committed to making our world and social media a safer and better place for kids and young adults.

