Altus to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, announced that Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following in-person investor conferences:



CIBC Technology and Innovation Conference in Toronto on May 25, 2022, including a fireside chat presentation at 3:35 pm EST; and



Jefferies Software Conference in San Francisco on June 1, 2022, including a fireside chat presentation at 12:00 pm PST.

Institutional investors wishing to attend the conferences and schedule meetings with Management should contact their CIBC and Jefferies representatives to register. If made available, webcast replays of the fireside chat presentations will be posted to Altus Group’s website at altusgroup.com (under investor relations) after the events.

About Altus Group

Altus Group provides the global commercial real estate industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our de facto standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and market leading expertise. A market leader in providing Intelligence as a Service, Altus Group empowers CRE professionals to make well-informed decisions with greater speed and scale to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world’s largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus Group is a global company with approximately 2,600 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: