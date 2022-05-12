Malted Barley Flour Market to Reach US$ 11 Bn by 2029, TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widespread awareness about the many health benefits of barley has fueled the use of malted barley flour in numerous bakery and confectionary products, thereby expanding lucrative avenues in the malted barley flour market. Growing sales of malted barley flour in industrial food processing facilities are propelling massive revenue possibilities. The global malted barley flour market is projected to reach revenues worth of US$ 11 Bn by the end of 2029.



Growing trend of clean labelling of malt ingredients is extending the canvas for manufacturers and producers of food products that contain malted barley flour. The trend of clean label malted ingredients among customers in the food & beverages industry is likely to catch on momentum in the coming years, thus opening new frontiers in the malted barley flour market. The authors of a detailed scrutiny of the marketing environment encapsulating commercialization of malt barley flour assert that production facilities are increasing in numbers in developed malted barley flour markets, such as in Europe.

B2B sales contribute a massive share to the malted barley flour market—accounting for approximately 71% of the share globally. Online retailing is expected to add impetus to the expansion of new avenues in the market, observe the TMR analysts on this study on the global malted barley flour market. Growing popularity of malted barley flour in craft brewing has generated significant revenues streams, found the authors of the study.

Key Findings of Malted Barley Flour Market Study

Use of Bakery & Confectionary to Boost Massive Revenue Streams : The growing demand for wide range of ready-to-eat products has fueled the market prospect of malted barley flour. Of note, the use of the flour in the making of bakery and confectionery products is propelling enormous revenues in the malted barley flour market. The analysts of a TMR study on the market found that diastatic flour is the preferred product type. In 2019, it was the leading segment.





Companies Diversifying Their Revenue Steams by Focusing on Pet Food : Companies in the malted barley flour market are keenly looking for new revenue streams aside from the use in bakery and confectionery products. A growing number of them have recently diversified their product portfolio by launching products catering to the pet food.





Adoption of Organic Malted Barley Flour to Open up New Revenue Streams: The sales of conventional malted barley flour have contributed sizable revenues to the global malted barley flour market. In recent years, organic products have gained notable popularity. The opportunities in the segment are likely to grow rapidly until the end of the forecast period. Customers are targeting new value propositions by adopting organic ingredients in malted barley flour market. Furthermore, growing popularity of GMO-free food is fueling revenue prospects.





Malted Barley Flour Market: Key Drivers

Strides in the food service industry have favored the evolution of the malted barley flour market. A growing number of studies have expanded the understanding of enzymatic activity of the flour during the production of baked goods.

In emerging economies especially, industry players have massively gained from the various initiatives undertaken for collaborating with food technologists. A number of sessions involving in-house bakers and head brewers have expanded the application scope of products in the malted barley flour market.

Malted Barley Flour Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe currently held a major share of the global malted barley flour market in 2019. The analysts of the TMR study have projected that the region is likely to stay at the top during the forecast period. Growing number of state-of-the-art production facilities and innovation facilities has enriched the revenue potential of the regional market in recent years.

East and South Asia are witnessing lucrative avenues from the growing popularity of products among the millennial population.

Players in the malted barley flour market are expected to increasingly tap into the latent demand in Latin America and Middle East & Africa





Malted Barley Flour Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the malted barley flour market are Galletti S.n.c., Miller Milling Company, Edme Limited, Mirfak Pty Ltd., Maltexco S.A, Munari F.lli s.p.a, The Malt Company Private Limited, Imperial Malts Ltd., Muntons plc., IREKS GmbH, Ardent Mills, LLC, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.



Global Malted Barley Flour Market: Segmentation



Malted Barley Flour Market, by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Malted Barley Flour Market, by Product type

Diastatic Flour

Non-diastatic Flour

Malted Barley Flour Market, by Sales Channel

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Mass Grocery Retailers

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers





Malted Barley Flour Market, by End Use

Industrial Food Processing Bakery & Confectionery

Breads & Flatbreads

Cakes & Pies

Bagels & Rolls

Biscuits, Cookies, and Crackers

Batters, Breadings, and Mixes

Others Cereals & Breakfast Solutions Snacks & Bars Soups & Sauces Prepared & Packaged Food Other Food Processing

Pet Food

In-store Bakeries

Restaurants & Quick Service

Household





Malted Barley Flour Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Rest of Latin America

Europe EU-4 U.K. BENLUX Nordic Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia China Japan South Korea

South Asia India Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia New Zealand

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA



