Fabletics Teams Up with Universal Tennis to Bring Performance and Style to the Court

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics today announced a new collaboration with Universal Tennis , which aims to connect players globally through level-based play, to transform tennis apparel with exclusive courtside styles. Created in partnership between Fabletics designers and Universal Tennis athletic experts, the co-branded apparel serves aces with both women’s and men’s pieces built for every type of player. The collection launches today, May 12, on Fabletics.com, in the brand’s 75+ retail stores.



Fabletics and Universal Tennis combine forces to offer tennis players of all abilities an assortment of apparel that stands apart on the court. Fusing Fabletics’s expertise in style and performance with Universal Tennis’s knowledge of the sport, the new capsule collection will elevate the game of tennis for athletes at all levels. As part of the strategic partnership, Fabletics and Universal Tennis will promote the co-branded pieces to their communities, including ambassadors, players, and providers of the sport. Fabletics apparel will become the official outfitter of staff and officials for the global UTR Pro Tennis Tour.

“Tennis is a perfect next step for Fabletics because there is so much opportunity to bring our expertise in design and development to the courts – we’re bringing the best of Fabletics fit, function, feel and fashion to the sport,” said Kelli Dugan, Chief Design and Merchandising Officer at Fabletics. “Both Universal Tennis and Fabletics are passionate about empowering our communities to feel their best while doing what they love. This launch is just the beginning of what we have in store as we continue our fast expansion into new categories and deepen our relationships with athletes and sports organizations.”

"Everything we do in tennis is about building new models that break down old barriers as Fabletics has demonstrated in fashion,” said Universal Tennis President Kelly Forese. “On our mission to transform tennis to make the sport more affordable, accessible and fun, the partnership is a perfect fit. Our players and coaches will appreciate the high quality and flattering silhouettes both on and off the court."

The Universal Tennis x Fabletics collection is built for performance, featuring four-way stretch for lateral movement, moisture wicking, pockets and built-in bras. The collection offers sporty-yet-fun and fashionable pieces perfect for singles or doubles with matching women’s and men’s sets.

Pieces from the collection include:

Women’s: VIP price range $39.95 -$54.95 Flounce Skirt- An ultra high-waisted, flowy performance skirt with built-in shorts and a ball pocket. Boxy Short-Sleeve Polo-This semi-cropped style with a boxy fit is retro-cool. On-The-Go Short 6"- Made in the famous, max-compression PowerHold® fabric with InstaBoost Technology, this short gets an upgrade with an ultra-high rise and comes with a matching On-The-Go Sports Bra. On-The-Go Dress- The popular medium impact sports bra is built into a dress that features a V-neck design and back pocket. Lightweight Go-To Slim Sweatshort- Lounge in luxury in the French Terry short that features pockets and an elastic waistband for extra comfort. Lightweight Go-To Crewneck- Meet the cropped version of the classic crewneck cut from recycled materials. This style comes with a ribbed neck, cuffs, and hem.



Men’s: VIP price range $17.95-$59.95

The 24-7 Polo- Made with soft, breathable fabric and armed with sweat-wicking, anti-stink tech, this do-it-all polo is perfect for guys on the go. The Training Day Polo- Built for training but cool enough to wear beyond the tennis courts, this isn’t your basic polo. Sweat-wicking fabric keeps you dry during your sweatiest workouts while its versatile slim fit and ribbed collar take the look to a whole new level. The Training Day Tee- Tackle your toughest sessions in this high-performance tee. Seamless, anti-chafe fabric, anti-stink tech, and mesh panels for increased ventilation make you all set to power through your most intense workouts. The Fundamental Short- These fan-favorite performance shorts are durable, ultra-lightweight, and stacked with the absolute essentials, including a no-bunch waistband, and secure phone pockets. Available unlined or with a breathable mesh liner. The One Short- Train in it. Swim in it. Live your best life in it. Our top-selling performance short is armed with everything you need to adapt on the fly. Available unlined or lined. The Lightweight Go-To ¼ Zip- A warm-weather spin on winter sweats. These lightweight joggers are designed with moderate temperatures in mind. The Lightweight Go-To Jogger- This lightweight jogger is designed with moderate temperatures in mind. They’re our go-to pair of pants for lazy days, morning strolls, and summer nights. UT Visor- Ace your look. This fully-adjustable visor combines country club vibes with performance features, so you can crush match point without sweating the sun.





The partnership with Universal Tennis builds on Fabletics’s existing relationships across the world of sports, including basketball through its recent sponsorship of the NCAA’s Jacksonville Classic and cheerleading through an ongoing exclusive engagement with Varsity Spirit. Fabletics has also deepened its ties with fitness-tech through a retail partnership with Hydrow , which offers Fabletics VIP members exclusive pricing. College and professional athletes contribute to Fabletics’s growing roster of brand ambassadors bringing the best of Fabletics to new audiences.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best.



See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 75 locations.



About Universal Tennis

The mission of Universal Tennis is to connect and grow the sport of tennis through innovative events, a global digital marketplace, and level-based play. This goal is anchored by the UTR Rating, the world’s most accurate tennis rating system. Universal Tennis provides the tools and solutions to make the UTR Rating relevant and valuable to players, coaches, and organizers in their local tennis communities. Players from all over the world, in all stages of life, can find better matches and unlock a more fun and flexible tennis experience through Universal Tennis. Go to UniversalTennis.com to sign up, activate your player profile and join the global tennis community. Watch our video and connect on social @​UniversalTennis .​

