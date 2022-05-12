Digital Seat Media Transforms Imagine Dragons VIP Fan Experience on Mercury World Tour in Partnership with RedPeg Marketing

FORT WORTH, TX, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Seat Media, a real-time fan engagement technology platform, announced today a partnership with RedPeg Marketing, an independent, award-winning experiential marketing agency, as part of the company’s integration with multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning American pop rock band, Imagine Dragons, bringing fans a first of its kind VIP experience on the 2022 Mercury World Tour.

Throughout the first leg of the tour spanning 17 U.S. shows, Digital Seat Media offered VIP ticket holders an Imagine Dragons VIP card via mobile wallet, unique to their ticketing package, providing access to real-time updates leading up to their concert date and during the event. These included mobile push notifications for parking, event entry, location, merchandise pick-up, seating location, early entry times, and more.

The Digital Seat platform provided VIP fans with a seamless experience from beginning to end, with 48 percent of VIP ticket purchasers adding the VIP card to their mobile wallet. Digital Seat Media will continue integrating on the Mercury Tour through all Canadian and European stops over the next four months, totaling 40 tour dates.

"We’re excited to offer new experiences for fans as we continue to integrate into the world of entertainment,” said Shea Fowler, VP of Music and Entertainment at Digital Seat Media. “The seamless experience the Digital Seat platform provides pre, post, and during a show makes the VIP experience that much more enjoyable. The capabilities of Digital Seat don’t just stop at VIP purchased fan activations, and we can’t wait to roll out more full-venue experiences in music, much like we have done in sports.”

As the market leader in fan engagement technology catering to fans in the sports and entertainment space, Digital Seat Media is connecting fans to both artists and brands like never before through its uniquely encoded QR code technology, all without downloading an app or needing wifi. The Digital Seat technology is currently available in over 40 venues representing over 1 million tags and has existing partnerships with some of the country’s top sports stadiums and professional teams. The partnership with RedPeg Marketing into the Imagine Dragons Mercury Tour is the first of many global live music partnerships, bringing their fan engagement platform to touring, offering streamlined fan engagement experiences, sponsor integration and valuable data for brands, labels, and sponsors.

"The Digital Seat integration has allowed us to provide Imagine Dragons’ biggest fans a seamless experience by delivering important information about their VIP program directly to their phones as they arrive at the show,” said Kristin Kidman, VP of Partner Services at RedPeg Marketing.

To learn more about Digital Seat Media, visit www.digitalmediaseat.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. To stay up to date about all the latest Imagine Dragons VIP Mercury Tour offerings and experiences, fans are encouraged to visit https://vipnation.eu/imaginedragons.

###

About Digital Seat Media

Digital Seat Media is a real-time fan engagement technology platform connecting fans to brands, sports teams, and artists. By scanning a uniquely encoded QR code, fans can access the Digital Seat platform, from low bandwidth environments regardless of phone carrier or brand, and without the need to download an app. Digital Seat’s metal tags are installed on venue seats, armrests, and bleachers, enabling fans to engage in real-time with the event taking place. Digital Seat also offers a digital version of its tags designed for on-air broadcast, OTT programming, event credentials, and more. The platform offers a wide variety of content and interactive digital modules including gaming, mobile ordering, sweepstakes, event information, and more, allowing fans to engage right from their physical or virtual seat through their mobile device. Digital Seat tags are available in over 40 venues representing over 1 million tags providing enhanced experiences across the country. For more information, visit www.digitalseat.com and follow along on social media @digitalseatmedia.



About RedPeg Marketing

RedPeg Marketing is a 27-year old independent full-service experiential agency based in Alexandria, Virginia. We create experiences that delight, inspire, and instantly make an impact. Through insight-led strategy, we ensure that fleeting moments become long-lasting memories; and that these memories resonate with our clients and their audiences — clients such as GEICO, DISH Network, Lidl, Yuengling, and DISH Network. We get the need for measurable ROI and KPIs, and for upward curves in sales and social numbers. We achieve those, while also remaining focused on creating experiences that leave lasting impressions. It’s simple, really. We make it mean more, and have been since 1995.

Attachments