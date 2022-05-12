Dataiku Named to Forbes AI 50 List of Top AI Companies Shaping the Future

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced it has been named to the Forbes AI 50, a list of the top private companies in North America using artificial intelligence to transform industries and shape the future. Dataiku is the only AI platform that empowers anyone — from technical staff to business leadership — to simply and quickly design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications.

To create the list, Forbes, in partnership with Sequoia Capital, evaluated over 400 submissions from the U.S. and Canada. An algorithm identified the top 100 companies with the highest quantitative scores. A panel of expert AI judges then reviewed the finalists to hand-pick the 50 most compelling companies based on their use of AI-enabled technology, business models, and financials.

“At Dataiku we help all industries — from pharma to financing, truckstops to chicken farms — make AI part of an organization’s everyday activities. Dataiku is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of North America’s Top AI companies shaping the future,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. “Being on the Forbes AI 50 list is an honor and encourages us to work even harder on the Everyday AI journey, enabling our customers to turn intangible data into tangible results — from the mundane to the moonshot.”

This recognition comes at an exciting time for Dataiku. Within a one-week span, Dataiku was:

Resources

Learn why Dataiku is receiving so much recognition. Attend the Everyday AI Conference in London, New York, or Bengaluru.

Join the team. We are hiring.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 450 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention, to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

About Gartner

Gartner, Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, 2 May 2022, Pieter den Hamer, et. Al. Gartner, Market Guide for DSML Engineering Platforms, 2 May 2022, Afraz Jaffri et. Al.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Attachment