Smart Communications Identified as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Workflow and Content Automation, 2022

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations today announced that for the third consecutive year it has been acknowledged as a Leader by the analyst firm Aragon Research in its new report, The Aragon Research Globe™ for Workflow and Content Automation (WCA), 2022. The report evaluates 13 WCA technology providers based on product capabilities, strategy and performance in the market.

Workflow and content automation impact enterprises’ digital strategies in two critical ways. By replacing legacy workflows with automation, companies can process mission-critical documents with reduced human intervention, resulting in increased accuracy, agility, and shortened cycle times. Additionally, low code workflows allow business units to manage these workflows with minimal reliance on IT resources.

“Despite the tremendous strides in digital transformation, there are still many companies struggling with paper-based document processes,” said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. “It is imperative for companies to review legacy systems and consider how to integrate and embed more modern technologies within other applications in order to take full advantage of workflow and content automation to create efficiencies across an enterprise and improve customer experience.”

Smart Communication’s SmartIQ™ product is a cloud-based, low-code solution that modernizes traditional form-based and workflow processes, enhances the customer experience and reduces demands on internal IT teams.

When enterprises combine this offering with Smart Communication’s next-gen customer communication management solution, SmartCOMM™, they can successfully shift from delivering static communications toward engaging customers in dynamic two-way conversations that are contextually relevant and delivered via their channels of choice. When these two-way conversations are personalized, relevant, and timely they result in exceptional customer experiences.

“By adopting our leading cloud-first technologies, our customers can implement agile processes that allow them to create, manage, and automate important documents and assets at tremendous scale,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “These organizations also benefit from an improved customer experience by replacing static, friction-filled forms with digital interviews that make the process enjoyable for their customers.”

In addition to being identified a Leader in this new report, Smart Communications was also named the winner of the 2021 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Workflow and Content Automation. The Aragon award recognizes providers leveraging visionary use of technology to not only adapt as markets change, but to actively disrupt and inform how their markets will evolve.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com