Intellezy Named One of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies of 2022 by the Financial Times

WOBURN, Mass., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellezy, a consulting firm with a focus on organizational change management consulting, L&D (learning and development) services, and staff augmentation, has been recognized as one of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies of 2022 by the Financial Times.

The Financial Times completed its third annual ranking to capture many aspects of a company's financial health, including an organization's resilience and ability to adapt to the COVID pandemic. Through this ranking, the Financial Times also wanted to identify enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. From 2017 to 2020, Intellezy experienced a 330% growth and is positioned as number 254 in the new Financial Times rankings.

Andrew Wight, the CEO of Intellezy, shared the importance of the recognition from the Financial Times. "Our company has weathered the last two-plus years very successfully, which is a testament to our employees, the strength of our business model, and the value we provide to our clients. As always, I have to express my gratitude to our amazing team, clients, and partners for their contributions to Intellezy's success. The future is bright for our company, and we look forward to continuing to help our clients achieve their future goals as well."

The Financial Times compiled this list in conjunction with Statista, a company globally-recognized as a leading provider of market data. This list of the 500 fastest-growing companies across North and South America ranks organizations by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue from 2017 to 2020. The Financial Times utilizes a rigorous screening process coupled with sign-off from senior executives on the figures submitted by their companies to ensure there is meaningful insight into the health of these companies.



ABOUT INTELLEZY

Intellezy is the results-driven accountability partner for organizations that aim to ensure technology investments have the best chance for adoption and success. The company's team of skilled experts provides forward-thinking organizational change management consulting services. To support the change process, Intellezy's learning & development (L&D) team, with its wide range of award-winning products and customized services, drives toward lasting and successful adoption. For more information, visit www.intellezy.com or call (781) 224-1113. Follow Intellezy on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



