Sadderday®️ Opens Retail Store in Brooklyn, Selling Apparel & NFTs

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sadderday®️, a minority-owned lifestyle brand launched in 2013, has opened its first brick-and-mortar retail location & announced a set of NFT collectibles. The Brooklyn-based company has sold their Sadderday®️ clothing online for the last nine years, steadily building a community of loyal customers & brand advocates.

"We wanted to open up a physical location because building a brand completely online is a little impersonal. Meeting people in the neighborhood and connecting with other business owners has made the brand feel even more legitimate," said Brandon Jenkins, Sadderday®️ founder & co-owner.

Sadderday® was founded by Brandon Jenkins after recognizing that African American youth weren't comfortable expressing their most vulnerable of emotions. As an influencer in his neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant, he created Sadderday® to promote mental health awareness through an authentic & accessible streetwear brand. Sadderday® shirts are priced at $28, with hoodies priced at $48.

The retail store, dubbed the Sadderday®️ Showroom, is in the vibrant neighborhood of Williamsburg, nestled at the corner of Lorimer Street & Skillman Avenue. Sadderday®️ announced their NFT collection of dynamically generated duck characters in April, based off their most popular design to date, Sad as Duck.

"Now that we've got the physical presence to connect locally, we wanted to make sure we could also connect on a deeper level with our community outside of NYC. We're 100% independent & homespun, and we want to prove that smaller brands can build successful blockchain solutions in-house," says co-owner & full-stack developer Sebastian Stant.

The NFTs will have a mint price of 0.03 Ethereum, and will grant holders access to exclusive discounts, real-world events & online opportunities with the brand.

About Sadderday®️

Sadderday®️ was launched in 2013 from Brooklyn, New York. Originally created as a way for African American youth to normalize the expression of their vulnerabilities, the brand quickly gained heavy traction online. Sadderday®️ now sells clothing and accessories to a diverse customer base, connecting with over 30,000 patrons across the country.

The brand aims to set reasonable expectations for mental health by acknowledging & embracing the emotion of sadness. Rather than seeking out happiness as the only acceptable state of being, Sadderday®️ normalizes the spectrum of the human experience, layering fun & enjoyment onto an otherwise taboo ethos.

More Information

Website: https://sadderday.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sadderday

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sadderdayshop

Contact Information

Sebastian Stant

sebastian@sadderday.com

757-620-8171

Sadderday Showroom

623 Lorimer Street

Brooklyn, NY 11249

