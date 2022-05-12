Inc. Magazine Names Look Left Marketing a Best Workplace for 2022

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Look Left Marketing , an enterprise technology public relations and digital content and marketing agency, today announced that it has been recognized as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for 2022 . The award is the result of a comprehensive measurement of US companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility



Now in its fifth year , Look Left Marketing specializes in infrastructure companies. The agency was recognized on the list for its outstanding company culture, innovative management ideas, high employee satisfaction and low turnover rate versus the industry average. Along with being named on the Best Workplaces list, Look Left Marketing has also been named to Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies in the Pacific region this year.

“For five years, we have been fostering a company culture of ‘superheroes’ who are supportive, collaborative and transparent with one another,” said Bryan Scanlon, principal at Look Left Marketing. “We certainly offer a lot of perks, including professional education stipends, flexible time off and matched charitable contributions, but most importantly, we’re a tight-knit team of great humans working with terrific clients.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which considered workplace-related differentiators like management effectiveness, perks, fostering of employee growth and overall company culture. Organizations’ benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Look Left Marketing is a 100% virtual company (since inception), offering exceptional flexibility and benefits. Contact us at hr@lookleftmarketing.com to learn more about our open roles.

About Look Left Marketing

Look Left Marketing is a public relations and digital content marketing firm specializing in infrastructure technology. The Agency’s clients include some of the most innovative and disruptive companies in security, cloud, big data, open source, software-defined services, connectivity, health IT, AI and automation—all the bits and bytes that make the digital world smarter, faster and safer.