Pediatric Home Service Opens An Austin, TX Office To Serve Children With Medical Complexities

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatric Home Service, PHS, announces today the expansion of its service offerings to Austin, Texas. This new location expands the coverage of their home health care services creating a continuous service area further in the state of Texas. The new office in Texas is the fourth for PHS with existing locations in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.



PHS is recognized as a pioneer in pediatric home care. For more than thirty years, PHS has been providing best-in-class services and education to patients and families

“We continue to dedicate our resources to the provision of the best care to children throughout the country. For many years, our team has been proud to serve families with respiratory therapy and clinical nutrition needs in other regions of Texas,” said Adam Nielsen, CEO of PHS. “Opening the location in Austin answers our provider and patient family requests to expand our service area and best serve the needs of children with medical complexities in Texas."

The Austin location will offer respiratory therapy and equipment, with high-tech respiratory care provided by neonatal pediatric specialists who are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The PHS operational and clinical team will also support enteral nutrition, ensuring that each individual care plan is safely carried out in the home setting.

As an independent health care company, Pediatric Home Service works closely and seamlessly with health care providers, patients, their families, and payers so that children requiring advanced respiratory care or enteral nutrition can successfully and safely succeed at home.

“We are looking forward to bringing more Texas children home,” said Joe Rodriguez, PHS VP of Operations for Texas. “Our goal is to help them safely transition home where they can live the fullest life possible at home with their families.”

PHS began accepting patients on May 2nd, 2022. It is located at 3006 Longhorn Blvd, Ste 113, Austin, TX 78758 and can be reached at 737-400-5495.

For more information about PHS please visit www.PediatricHomeService.com.

About Pediatric Home Service

Pediatric Home Service is an independent pediatric home care company helping children with medical complexities and technology dependencies live safely and successfully where they are most comfortable, at home with their families, rather than in a hospital. Pediatric Home Service partners with healthcare professionals and family caregivers to deliver compassionate, specialized, high-quality care to children with complex medical needs.

Contact:

Dana Johnson

dmjohnson@pediatrichomeservice.com

M: 952-201-6154