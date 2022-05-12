Fresh Bros Top Annual List of Best Delta 8 Tinctures For 2022

Orlando, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Delta 8 industry is booming. With each passing year, more and more consumers are becoming aware of what Delta 8 is and are exploring the many products available to purchase in the market.

One such product that has found global success and is soaring in demand is Delta 8 tinctures. Today, on the annual list of best Delta 8 tinctures, leading CBD and hemp product manufacturer Fresh Bros are delighted to have been placed first, outperforming competitors in key product categories that included quality, taste and effectiveness.

As a leading licensed CBD and hemp product manufacturer, topping the list for 2022 is another in a long line of successes for the company within the Delta 8 product industry. The Fresh Bros Delta 8 Tincture, 1000mg THC Oil, has furthered enhanced their reputation as a top name and manufacturer in the U.S.

Below, we outline why Fresh Bros topped the list for best Delta 8 tinctures, and detail the runners up in for the 2022 nominations:

#1 – Fresh Bros Delta 8 Tincture

Top for reliability, effectiveness, taste, pricing and product support

Leading the way in this years best Delta 8 tinctures is the Fresh Bros 1000mg THC Oil. The product is manufactured to help all of its consumers to put their mind and body at ease while staying in the zone. Used by everybody from athletes to artists and meditators, this liquid extract provides a fully compliant way to experience Delta 8 and the benefits it can have on an active lifestyle.

About 50% less psychoactive than Delta 9, Fresh Bros 100mb THC oil uses a high concentration of Delta 8 distillate, while the base of the tincture is made with a top-quality oil. This product outscored competing products when it came to taste, effectiveness, pricing and received notable commendation for the information provided around Delta 8 product use.

#2 – Exhale Wellness Delta 8

A reputable brand that missed out on top spot, Exhale Wellness Delta 8 oil secured second place in the list of best Delta 8 tinctures for 2022. Known for it’s all-natural manufacturing process and their reliable customer service, Exhale Wellness continue to rank high on annual Delta 8 product lists.

#3 Diamond CBD Chill Plus Tincture

Similarly to Fresh Bros, Diamond CBD are known for their commitment to research and development. They are another brand that focus on innovation within the industry and are committed to continuously improving the quality and availability of Delta 8 products for consumers. The Diamond CBD Chill Plus tincture is a worthy name on this year’s list.

#4 – Premium Jane Delta 8 Oil

Although Premium Jane only provide two flavors, this product line has grown very fond with their customer base. Known for their taste, which is sweet and refreshing, it is made from full-spectrum hemp distillate and contains 1,000mg Delta 8 and 200mg of CBG oil. Premium Jane continues to create Delta 8 products that receive positive and impressive reviews.

#5 – Hollyweed’s Delta 8 Tincture Oil

Hollyweed are known for raising public awareness about the benefits of hemp in the U.S and beyond. Just like Fresh Bros, they work tirelessly to curate and circulate research-driven, transparent and comprehensive information to help purchasers understand what Delta 8 is, how it’s manufactured, the legalities around its use and the effects it can have. Their Delta 8 tincture is known for its quality and value.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Fresh Bros™ is much more than a licensed CBD and Hemp product manufacturer. They embody an active community with a universal holistic health vision. Focused on developing transparent, innovative, and reliable products and services for athletes, consumers and starting businesses, they have been in the hemp industry for a decade. For more information visit their website: https://freshbros.com/

