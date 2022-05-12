Global Isovaleric Acid Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth USD 212.73 Million By 2030

Newark, NJ, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by MarketsandResearch.biz, the global isovaleric acid market is expected to grow from USD 122.55 million in 2021 to USD 212.73 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Isovaleric acid or 3-Methylbutanoic acid (CH3)2CHCH2CO2H is a branched-chain alkyl carboxylic acid with the chemical formula (CH3)2CHCH2CO2H. It is also known as -methyl butyric acid or more often isovaleric acid. It is a fatty acid with a short chain length. Isovaleric acid is a naturally occurring fatty acid that can be found in a range of plants and essential oils. Isovaleric acid is a colorless, transparent liquid that is just slightly soluble in water but readily dissolves in most organic solvents. Isovaleric acid has a pungent, cheesy, or sweaty odor, while its volatile esters, such as ethyl isovalerate, have pleasant fragrances and are commonly used in perfumery. A recent study by WHO has found that isovaleric acid is not regarded as harmful or toxic as a food and feed ingredient. Thus, the isovaleric acids can be used for feed purposes. There has been significant research and development for expanding the application areas for valeric acid and the use of valeric acid for tailored applications.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global isovaleric acid market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Market Growth & Trends

The rising demand for isovaleric acid in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, fragrances, etc. is driving the growth of the market in the region. It is a good source of carbon for cell growth which also propels the growth of the market. However, the availability of cheaper alternatives for isovaleric acid is restraining the market growth. There are many substitute chemical ingredients that are used for similar applications. Further, isovaleric acid has a highly pungent smell which even limits its use in different industries, as it becomes difficult to cope with the smell for a longer period of time. The increase in the number of industrial verticals is predicted to support the market growth of isovaleric acid around the world during the forecast period. The growth in terms of end-user industry in the developing region is also expected to provide an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Findings

The product type segment is divided into 0.98 and 0.99. In 2021, the 0.98 segments accounted for the largest share of the market, with 51.00% and a market revenue of 62.50 million.

The application segment is divided into perfumery, pharmaceutical, and others. In 2021, the perfumery segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 52.65% and market revenue of 64.52 million. The volatile esters present in the isovaleric acids have pleasant fragrances and are commonly utilized in perfumery. There has been an increase in the production of perfumes over time which increases the demand for isovaleric acid. The rising demand for perfumes drives the growth of the market in the segment over the forecast period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Isovaleric Acid Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for the global isovaleric acid market, with a market share of around 48.13% and 58.98 million of the market revenue in 2021. The market for isovaleric acid in the Asia Pacific region has been rising due to the presence of prominent chemical manufacturers in the region. Countries like Japan, India, and China in the Asia Pacific region are the largest manufacturers and consumers of isovaleric acids which are driving the demand for the isovaleric acid in the region. Along with this an upsurge in the industrial sector is also propelling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key players operating in the global isovaleric acid market are:

BASF

Vigon International, Inc.

Carbone Scientific Co.

Yancheng Huade (Danchang) Biological Engineering Co.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

MERCK

Central Drug House

Sigma Aldrich

Sisco Research Laboratories

Dow Chemical

Perstrop Orgnr

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2030. Markets and Research has segmented the global isovaleric acid market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Isovaleric Acid Market by Product Type:

98

99

Global Isovaleric Acid Market by Application:

Perfumery

Pharmaceutical

Others

About the report:

The global isovaleric acid market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

