Aptean 2022 Food and Beverage Symposium to Reveal Findings of New, Proprietary Industry Trends Research Study

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the theme, speakers and other key details for its annual Food and Beverage Symposium. The event, which takes place virtually on September 13, 2022, will focus on embracing a holistic approach to balance dynamic consumer demands and the imperatives of sustainability and food safety.



The Symposium will include a deep dive into the findings of the 2022 Global Food and Beverage Industry Trends Report, presented by Simon Ellis, Program Vice President at IDC, the global research firm commissioned by Aptean to conduct the study. The 2022 report will offer updated data, post-pandemic perspectives and key indicators of the future of the food and beverage industry. Event attendees will also have the opportunity to receive a copy of the report at the conclusion of the Symposium.

Celebrity chef Damaris Phillips will present the keynote speech at the Symposium, sharing her personal and professional experiences on adapting to changing consumer food expectations. As a Southerner who launched a career built on traditional regional cuisine, Ms. Phillips faced a unique challenge in her personal and professional journey when she married an ethical vegetarian. Drawing on tales from her kitchen, Ms. Phillips will provide excellent insight into how today’s food and beverage landscape is changing as consumers increasingly consider the impacts of their own food choices on their health and that of the environment.

“At Aptean, our commitment as a provider of solutions for the food and beverage industry extends beyond delivering innovative enterprise software and deep expertise. The 2022 Food and Beverage Symposium provides attendees with access to important trend data and trusted experts and thought leaders who know and understand the industry,” said TVN Reddy, Chief Executive Officer at Aptean. “Food and beverage businesses continue to navigate a highly dynamic landscape and the Symposium offers uniquely valuable information and practical guidance on the industry’s most critical issues.”

