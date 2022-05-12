Industry commercialization expert, Nancy Phelan joins Indegene as SVP leading its global omnichannel commercialization business

PRINCETON, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider today announced the appointment of industry commercialization expert, Nancy Phelan, as SVP for its global digital-first omnichannel commercialization business, based in the US.



Nancy is a recognized life sciences thought leader, digital pioneer and change agent with 25+ years of experience in commercial strategy and operations. Prior to Indegene, she co-led the Transformation Management Office at Novartis as its Vice President, Business Transformation and previously was VP, Head, Neuroscience Franchise Patient and Specialty Services. A passionate patient and customer champion, Nancy previously was CEO, Adhera Therapeutics and in the past, has held diverse, senior leadership positions in customer and market engagement, communications and marketing at Pfizer, Wyeth, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Schering-Plough. She also brings significant advisor and board experience from a diverse set of public and private companies and organizations including, FemmePharma Consumer Healthcare, Eved, HATCH@Takeda and the Pharma Digital Health Roundtable.

At Indegene, Nancy will lead the omnichannel commercialization business organization that partners with leading biopharma, emerging biotech and medical technology organizations as they rethink their Go-To-Market (GTM) models for Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) and Patients. Through a digital-first omnichannel engagement model, Indegene helps life sciences organizations optimize their field force deployments and augment stakeholder engagement.





Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) are increasingly digital-savvy, and Indegene’s omnichannel commercialization business employs an innovative, virtual Digital Rep Equivalence (DRE) model to deliver impact equivalent to that of field sales reps, while enhancing customer experience. It leverages advanced analytics and proprietary IP to craft a data-driven brand, content and campaign strategy which offers the life sciences industry effective, efficient and differentiated ways to engage customers.

Announcing Nancy’s appointment, Gaurav Kapoor, Cofounder and EVP, Indegene said, “Life sciences organizations are exploring newer ways of going to market and elevating their customer experience. Nancy’s experience leading large-scale business transformation will be especially important to translate their bold visions into reality. She has been an early adopter of technology with many branded and unbranded digital campaigns to her credit, and brings a first-hand knowledge of driving commercial model innovation at Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb. We are thrilled to have Nancy on-board to enable our clients’ new go-to-market models and drive business impact.”

Nancy Phelan, SVP, Indegene’s omnichannel commercialization business added, “I am very excited to join Indegene at a time when life sciences organizations are innovating at the commercial end of their value chain, just like they do at the R&D end. I am impressed with the Indegene team’s application of advanced analytics to understand HCPs’ digital affinity, develop and deploy omnichannel engagement plans, and optimize them continuously to maximize the benefits from digital, virtual sales and field rep channels and to further build and grow Indegene’s patient offerings. I am excited to leverage this differentiated technology and the team’s medical expertise to create win-win propositions for our clients and for Indegene.”

