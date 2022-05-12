The Sequoia Project Wins Medigy HITMC Marketing Campaign of the Year Award

VIENNA, Va., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sequoia Project was named a 2022 Medigy Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC) Award Winner in the Marketing Campaign of the Year category.



Every year, HITMC honors individuals, teams and organizations for outstanding marketing and PR achievements over the past year. This year, a record number of nominations were received by the judging panel.

This award win recognizes The Sequoia Project’s communications initiatives supporting the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), an initiative spearheaded by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC). The Marketing Campaign of the Year Award acknowledges the best marketing and or PR campaign by a health IT company this past year. This award is based on results achieved, creativity, innovation and visual/audio appeal.

“With the launch of TEFCA, we’ve built core communications with community engagement via our website, events, press releases and targeted email campaigns,” said Mariann Yeager, chief executive officer of The Sequoia Project. “In January 2022, ONC and The Sequoia Project announced the publication of key components needed for TEFCA, which will help enable nationwide exchange of electronic health information across disparate health information networks (HINs).”

“The Sequoia Project is a shining example of what the Medigy HITMC Awards are all about,” said Colin Hung, community manager for HITMC. “It shows what creative and dedicated people can do when they lean into their work and passions. As we navigate these challenging times in healthcare, we need more of this resourcefulness and ingenuity to inspire others.”

For a full list of the winners and honorees for the 2022 Medigy HITMC Awards, please visit the official awards page - https://www.hitmc.com/2022-medigy-hitmc-awards/.

About The HITMC Awards

HITMC is a community - bound together by a passion for and a love of PR, communications and marketing in healthcare and Health IT. The central idea behind HITMC is to bring together all the smart, innovative and hard-working healthcare professionals so that we can learn from each other. We enable this by creating a culture where sharing, mutual respect and lifting each other up is the norm. The annual HITMC Awards are an embodiment of this ethos. They are meant to celebrate the best individuals and organizations who have elevated healthcare marketing, PR and communications in the past year. For more information, visit www.hitmc.com/awards.