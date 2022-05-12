BOXO PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP IN THE PRODUCTION OF FILM “WASH ME IN THE RIVER” FEATURING ROBERT DE NIRO AND JOHN MALKOVICH

New York, NY, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group LLC (OTC Pink: NUGN) today announced that its subsidiary film production company BOXO Productions is joining the project in the post-production phase and acquiring interest in future revenue stream of the film “Wash Me In The River”. The film, based on a script by Adam Taylor Barker and Chris Sivertson , is slated to hit theaters this fall, 2022.

“ Wash Me In The River ” is a mystery-thriller recounting the story of a recovering opioid addict seeking revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiancé’s death. This film features a legendary cast led by Robert De Niro , John Malkovich , Willa Fitzgerald , Jack Huston and musician Quavo .

The film is directed by Randall Emmett . Emmett holds extensive experience in the Hollywood film industry having produced over 120 films throughout his career. Emmett is best known as the producer of “2 Guns” starring Denzel Washington , “Silence” starring Andrew Garfield , “Lone Survivor” starring Mark Wahlberg and “ The Irishman ” starring Robert De Niro . These films generated a combined USD $318.5 million in box office and home sales. “Wash Me In The River” is the second directorial role for Emmett after “Midnight in the Switchgrass” starring Megan Fox and Bruce Willis .

On landing De Niro for the starring role, Emmett stated, “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Bob again after many collaborations, including The Irishman. I’m so grateful that he is supporting me as a filmmaker.”

Highland Film Group’s stand-alone distribution arm The Avenue will distribute the film in North America in partnership with Paramount Home Entertainment. Paramount will handle the rights and distribution of Blu-ray, DVD, VOD, and digital rights. Highland has also inked international pre-sales in countries all over the world. “The market response to the film has been remarkable! Randall has succeeded in directing a very commercial film with a strong artistic vision that our buyers have fully embraced. Our trusted international partners had their eyes on the film for some time now, so being able to wrap principal photography with such a stellar cast amid the pandemic is something we are very proud of,” stated CEO Arianne Fraser.

The team for the film project is managed by:

Former CAA agent Ara Keshishian responsible for blockbusters like Black Swan, Iron Man and Captain America,

Producer Petr Jakl, who recently completed his upcoming historical action drama Medieval (2022), the highest budget Czech production ever made, starring Ben Foster and Michael Caine,

And Martin Barab who produced over 50 films and has an extensive legal career as a motion picture entrainment production and finance attorney.

About Livento Group LLC

Livento Group (OTC Pink: NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com .

