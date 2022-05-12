Voyage in Paradise, the world’s first top DJ and artist-enhanced “listen-to-earn” project, announces Rave Republic as its official partner

Hong Kong, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Voyage in Paradise (“ViP/ the Project”), the world’s first global top DJ and artist-enhanced “listen-to-earn” project, announces a new Top 100 DJs official partner today, Rave Republic. Co-developed by Catheon Gaming (“CG”) and King Pillar Limited (“KPL”), ViP partners with top DJs and musicians to bring audiences an all-encompassing music experience on the blockchain.

ViP invites top artists from around the world to be a part of the ecosystem, and Rave Republic (2021 DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs) is the latest addition to the list. Formed by Matthias and Stas in 2014, Rave Republic’s debut release 'Far Away’ in 2015 went straight to the No.1 spot on the iTunes Dance Chart. 2022 marks their 8th year in the music space, the fourth time Top 100 DJs listed duo has gone from obscurity to playing at some of the biggest clubs and events, as well as producing global chart-topping tracks. Rave Republic also actively collaborates on new songs and releases music on W&W's record label - Rave Culture, among many other top-tier labels.

The project itself is conceptualized by Catheon Gaming, the fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company, and the music industry leader and festival IP owner, King Pillar Limited, to create a whole new way to enjoy music and entertainment. The project aims to integrate blockchain technology into the music community by elevating real-world entertainment with the virtual and decentralized world of Web3.

ViP’s concept centers on a “listen-to-earn” model, metaverse concert venues, NFT album release service, music incubator and a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The aim is to foster an authentic, symbiotic relationship with listeners and musicians. Listeners will be rewarded for listening to curated music, artists will be able to co-create an engagement ecosystem with their fans, and producers and artists will be able to release their music in the form of NFTs on the blockchain. Additionally, NFT holders will be entitled to access rights to related tracks and albums, and music-related perks and giveaways.

Rave Republic, official partner of Voyage in Paradise & 2021 DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs, commented: “We are very excited to be a part of Voyage in Paradise, in developing this one-of-a-kind experience for our fans and all music lovers. Empowered by the project’s revolutionary features on the blockchain, the barrier between artists and fans in the traditional music consumption model will be greatly reduced and unlock possibilities for new avenues to enjoy entertainment. We look forward to taking the project to new heights and cultivating a community of entertainment and music lovers in the Web3 era”.

William Wu, Founder of Catheon Gaming, said: “We are delighted to have KPL as a partner on this exciting new venture, who will play a significant role in presenting us with the opportunity to tap into their vast network of connections. The goal of the project is twofold, to deliver an immersive entertainment experience on the blockchain but also to develop a more efficient model of distribution, whereby the artists and producers will be incentivised to provide the audience with maximum entertainment value.”

J.C. Chao, Founder & CEO at King Pillar Limited, commented: “This is the first step for Voyage in Paradise to revolutionize the music industry with blockchain technology. We are thankful to Catheon Gaming for providing invaluable advice and expertise in elevating the project to the next level. KPL will continue working with our partners with the same goal of building a sustainable music ecosystem, which will look to disrupt the current music and entertainment profit model, and ultimately give back power to the community and entertainers.”





About Voyage in Paradise

Co-developed by Catheon Gaming and King Pillar Limited, Voyage in Paradise is the first “listen-to-earn” music ecosystem enhanced by top global artists and DJs. The project aims to foster an authentic symbiotic relationship with listeners and musicians by integrating GameFi, metaverse concert venues, NFT album release service, and a music incubator in a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

About Catheon Gaming

Catheon Gaming is the fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company globally. The company's flagship franchise, SolChicks, entered the market following successful fundraising from various venture capital investors, institutions, and launchpad partners. The company brings technical, gaming, and marketing expertise together with deep roots in the blockchain industry. The company’s strategy is to partner with leading game developers and IP-holders to incubate and launch “best-in-class” blockchain games and bring them to the widest possible audience.

About King Pillar Limited

King Pilliar Limited (KPL) is a leading pioneer multi-entertainment group with a die-hard love of music, spot-on execution with trustworthy localization and global networks to create unique entertainment experiences that fuse western and eastern culture to its fans in the greater region of China. KPL offers full-service event solutions including world-class festival event production, cultural and tourism planning, creative event promotion, localized ticketing channels, event operation, and international IP collaborations, and also holds the exclusive Asia licenses for Groove Cruise Asia and We Are Electric China.



