Points.com Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points.com Inc. (TSX: PTS) (NASDAQ: PCOM) (“Points” or the “Company”), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, announced today that all resolutions put to the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2022 were passed, including the reappointment of the Company’s directors.



The following votes were received with respect to each director nominee:

Number of Shares For Number of Shares Withheld David Adams 9,054,056 115,065 Christopher Barnard 8,481,521 687,600 Michael Beckerman 8,971,418 197,703 Bruce Croxon 8,825,354 343,767 Robert MacLean 8,820,364 348,757 Jane Skoblo 9,162,511 6,610 John Thompson 8,438,802 730,319 Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins 9,148,171 20,950



In addition, shareholders voted in favor of the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company. The following votes were received with respect to the resolution:

Number of Shares For Number of Shares Withheld Reappointment of Auditors 9,845,068 70,799

About Points.com Inc.

Points, (TSX: PTS) (NASDAQ: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

