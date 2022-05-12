Innofactor provides managed cloud services to a Danish pharmaceutical company

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information May 12, 2022, at 16:55 Finnish time



Innofactor and a Danish pharmaceutical company have signed an agreement concerning the delivery of managed cloud services supporting a data integration platform. The services are implemented using Microsoft Azure PaaS cloud services.

The value of the agreement (excluding VAT) is approximately EUR 2.1 million. The agreement will be valid until further notice.

Espoo, May 12, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

