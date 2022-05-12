Vacation Innovations’ HSI Operations Team Wins 2022 ARDA Award

Orlando, Fla., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Innovations (“VI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of travel-related products, software, and services, today announced its Holiday Systems International (HSI) Operations Team was awarded the 2022 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Award for Business Administration or Operations Team.

Vacation Innovations’ HSI Operations Team, led by Edwin Lugo and Iris Addison, has a significant impact on the performance of the brand and the success of the Company as a whole and was also awarded Best Team in the 2022 Perspective Magazine Awards. The Company acquired HSI in 2020 and has consistently been recognized for delivering superior products and services.

“Our HSI Operations Team has played a key role in the success of this acquisition, leading our integration efforts and optimizing our combined products and services to deliver industry-leading platforms and solutions for our clients and resort and developer partners,” said Bryan Rand, president of Vacation Innovations. “We’re proud to have been recognized by ARDA for our team’s success and will continue working to innovate and contribute to the vacation ownership industry in meaningful ways.”

The ARDA Awards Program recognizes the best nominees in vacation ownership across multiple categories and is one of the highest levels of recognition within the industry. Vacation Innovations was represented this year with two finalists.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our team’s recognition for all they do to deliver incredible products, services, and experiences within the vacation ownership industry,” said Chad Newbold, CEO of Vacation Innovations. “This award is a direct reflection of the dedication of our HSI Operations Team, as well as the rest of our organization, and our commitment to serving as a trusted partner within the industry.”

Vacation Innovations continues to actively invest in its brands, programs, and technology, launching updates across its portfolio of brands throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond. The Company is also a strong supporter of the industry, with membership in key industry associations including ARDA, the Asociación Mexicana de Desarrolladores Turísticos (AMDETUR), the Canadian Resort & Travel Association (CRTA), the Cooperative Association of Resort Exchangers (C.A.R.E.), and more.

About Holiday Systems International

Founded in 1993, Holiday Systems International (holidaysystems.com) is a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, producing some of the most sophisticated software and user interfaces in the travel industry. HSI leverages its strategic relationships with properties and developers to provide nearly 600,000 members with exceptional travel opportunities and experiences. HSI was honored at GNEX in 2020 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Consumer Product, Best Innovation, and Best Technology and in 2021 for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, and Best Marketing Professional.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies. VI was honored at GNEX 2022 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, Best Team, and Best Marketing Professional.

