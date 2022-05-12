American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is Proud to Add to the Speaker Roster, Dr. Scheffer Tseng, Acclaimed Opthamologist and Founder of Bio-Tissue Products

MIAMI, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is proud to welcome acclaimed Opthamalogist Dr. Scheffer Tseng as Guest Speaker.

American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians will host expert speakers from across the country lecturing on the recent innovations in Stem Cell research on June 17-19, 2022 in Miami.

The American Academy of Stem Cells Physicians is excited to be back at The Hyatt Hotel, this June 17-19, 2022. The Academy is proud to confirm Dr. Scheffer Tseng, one of the most well known experts in the Regenerative field.

"The Academy is proud to offer State-of-the-art Regenerative workshops this June, they will be lead by experts with over 100 years of combined experience," said Dr. Sunny Kim, President of the AASCP.

Dr. Scheffer Tseng, the guest speaker for AASCP in June on June 18, is a pioneer and practicing ophthalmologist in Miami Florida. Dr. Tseng is a founder of BIO-TISSUE. Dr. Steng said; "I know how important it is to maintain the highest standards in clinical care for both my practice and my patients. And as a research scientist, I know how critical quality data is to the development of strategies and therapies that can truly impact patient care and improve clinical outcomes. For more than 30 years, I have been dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of my patients."

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians invites you to learn more about how Bio-Tissue can help heal patients with a number of ocular surface and lid margin diseases. Dr. Tsenf went on to add, said, "I am looking forward to discussing all the new advancements in the Regenerative field for 2022."

The spokesman for the AASCP, Dr. AJ Farshchian, said earlier: "The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is a group of physicians, scientists and researchers who collectively represent the most authoritative non-federal group advocating for guidelines and education on stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The AASCP is involved directly with other authorities within the field and seeks only to bring knowledge and awareness for the ever-growing regenerative medicine industry."

AASCP is hosting their medical conference in Miami on June 17-19, 2022. The conference is taking place at the downtown Miami Hyatt Regency, located at 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33131. Because of limited seating, we encourage everyone to please RSVP at www.aascp.net and to register. Registrations are going fast, please register today.

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) is an organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body. Secondarily, the AASCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that are ameliorable to medical treatment.

For further information, please contact Wilson Demenessez or Luana Ingrid at AASCP 305-891-4686, and you can also visit us at www.aascp.net.

