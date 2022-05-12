Jitterbit Names Avner Alkhas CFO as Company Continues to Expand

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced it has named Avner Alkhas as its new chief financial officer. In this role, he will report to George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit, and will be responsible for overseeing global finance during a time of continued growth and expansion .



“I’m pleased to welcome Avner to Jitterbit,” said Gallegos.“He brings a strong track record of driving results and helping private equity-backed companies create value. His impressive background positions him well to help us accelerate our growth.”

Alkhas brings more than 10 years of experience providing financial and operational leadership for private equity-backed software, SaaS and services businesses. He joined Jitterbit from SAFEbuilt, a community development and infrastructure services leader, where he most recently served as CFO. Prior, he served as director of strategy, financial planning and analysis at Rogue Wave Software, where he was a part of the leadership team that led a successful exit strategy. Alkhas started his career as a certified public accountant at KPMG, a Big Four accounting firm. There, he held roles of increasing responsibility within the firm’s audit and mergers and acquisitions practices.

“Jitterbit is on an exciting path,” said Alkhas. “The company has long been a leader in the integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) market. This market is growing at a rapid pace as iPaaS is becoming an integral part of almost every business model. At the same time, Jitterbit is expanding into new areas, such as the low-code application platform market , to make work easier for companies of all sizes. I look forward to helping Jitterbit capitalize on these market opportunities while delivering value for our customers and partners.”

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration and low-code application development platform enables companies to quickly create and connect SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn or @Jitterbit on Twitter.

Contact: