Boston TechJam Is Back for 2022

BOSTON, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston TechJam is back and has officially opened up opportunities for exhibitors to secure their spot! The event, powered by MassTLC, is inviting tech companies in the region to join in on this long-overdue celebration of the New England–and Boston-area technology ecosystem, culture, and people in its all–new outdoor location at The Lawn on D.



The innovation showcase and block party-style community event, now in its eighth year, will gather 3,000+ attendees excited to interact with local companies’ technology displays, games, activities, and people. It will also feature The Lawn on D’s trademark swings, lawn games, and gathering spots along with locally sourced craft beer and concessions.

Interested in showing off your culture, the real people behind your company, and your technology or services? We expect exhibitor opportunities to sell out quickly.

To exhibit or inquire about additional sponsorship opportunities, contact exhibit@bostontechjam.org

contact To get up-to-date event and exhibitor details , visit http://www.bostontechjam.org and follow @bostontechjam

, visit and follow To attend as a member of the press, contact btj@shiftcomm.com



"It’s the people behind the companies that have helped our tech ecosystem adapt and persevere over the past two years and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate them,” said Sara Fraim, VP of Programs & Policy at MassTLC, organizer of the festival. “I cannot think of a better way to do that than alongside our amazing partners and volunteers at this year’s Boston TechJam.”

The event is made possible by a team of dedicated volunteers and underwriters who contribute their time, ideas, and financial support. This year we’re proud to announce MassMutual, MathWorks, Northeastern University, PTC, Schneider Electric, Workhuman, and Zipcar as event underwriters.

The event will require vaccination for all attendees. MassTLC will continue to monitor and update event protocols based on the current landscape to ensure a safe and positive experience for all.

About Boston TechJam

Boston TechJam is a showcase and accelerator for new ideas and world-class innovations coming out of the Boston region. The event brings together early-stage companies, entrepreneurs, students, established enterprises, venture capitalists, and artists to celebrate the region’s technology, entrepreneurship, and culture. Equal parts idea exchange and celebration, Boston TechJam is an unconventional meeting ground for local innovators, visionaries and up-and-comers. The 18+ event will take place September 14, 2022, at The Lawn on D.

Founding collaborators include co-founders Christine Nolan, Director, Center for Advanced Manufacturing at Massachusetts Tech Collaborative, and Mark Lorion, CEO of Tempo Software and MassTLC Trustee; Sarah Babbitt, VP at SHIFT Communications; Dave Cutler, Founder of Cutler Consulting LLC; Ben Maitland-Lewis, serial entrepreneur and Founder In Residence at Wefunder; and Dave Polcaro, Founder & CEO of East Coast Catalyst.

Media Contact:

SHIFT Communications

btj@shiftcomm.com

