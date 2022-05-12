Internationally-Renowned Lawyer, Sir Alan Kitchin, Joins Caduceus as Strategic Advisor

LONDON, England, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caduceus is the world's first decentralised edge rendering blockchain protocol and has recruited Sir Alan Kitchin to assist in using blockchain technology for the legal system. The company is developing a decentralised ledger that will enhance the security of sensitive files.

Kitchin's experience has seen over 24 years as a senior partner in the international law firm Clifford Chance, as well as leading some of the largest cross-border transactions in recent years, including the construction of the Chittagong Port and the sale of the NEC tablet business to Lenovo.

At Cambridge University, he was a Senior University Law Scholar and, on graduating, was also awarded the Tapp postgraduate scholarship in law. He is a qualified solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, a registered foreign lawyer in Japan, and a lecturer of International Law at Stanford University. Kitchin is well-versed in the legal systems across different continents and will be a valuable asset to Caduceus and its plans.

Today, Kitchin is also Managing Partner at Simpson Kitchin LLP and holds non-executive chairman and non-executive director positions in various property investment and medical research firms, including Reox, a leading cancer research firm that has Oxford University and Nobel Prize winner, Sir Peter Ratcliffe, as a board member.

Caduceus Strategic Advisor Sir Alan Kitchin says: "I'm thrilled to be joining the Caduceus team and helping them to supercharge their mission of becoming the leading blockchain dedicated to metaverse development. Over the next 12 months, we'll be working hard to develop a protocol, which can be directly applied to traditional legal systems and takes advantage of the secure decentralised ledger from the Caduceus network. It's an incredibly exciting time to be joining - we're only just scratching the surface with what our technology can do."

Caduceus Co-Founder Tim Bullman says: "Welcoming Sir Alan to the team has come at a pivotal time for the business as we approach the exchange listing of the Caduceus Metaverse Protocol coin ($CMP). Alan's expertise will help to build a new benchmark for how the wider industry adopts blockchain in the real world, showing the full capabilities the technology has beyond the immediate realms of cryptocurrency and NFTs. This hire signals a significant step-change for Caduceus as we look to expand our offering to include legal consultation in the metaverse, which Sir Alan will be an integral part of."

