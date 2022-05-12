Pierce Your Soul Gives Back to Community Through Advanced Astanza Trinity Laser Tattoo Removal in Glendale, California

Glendale, California, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pierce Your Soul is changing lives in Glendale, California, with full-spectrum laser tattoo removal featuring the Astanza Trinity laser. The renowned body piercing studio gives people with unwanted ink and tattoo regret a fresh start through complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-ups. Pierce Your Soul also offers a Give Back Program to assist individuals in need through low-cost tattoo removal treatments.

“I worked as a Certified Medical Assistant for over 25 years and wanted an outlet to give back,” said Michelle 'Mickey' Olvera, owner. “I first learned about tattoo removal through a holistic course that used saline to remove tattoo ink. It didn’t take me long to realize how unsuccessful that method was. That’s when I started looking into laser tattoo removal and came across Astanza. Now with the Trinity laser, I can deliver the best laser tattoo removal treatments for all tattoos, no matter the colors or patient skin type. More importantly, I wanted to create a space where clients feel valued and cared for – which is exactly what Pierce Your Soul is.”

Pierce Your Soul’s Give Back program is a first-come-first-serve service held on one Sunday of each month. The Give Back Program provides free to low-cost tattoo removal on a case-by-case basis for those in need, including the formerly incarcerated, human trafficking victims, and young adults. The Give Back Program’s mission is to improve employment opportunities, erase traumatic markings, and provide new beginnings.

Pierce Your Soul uses the Astanza Trinity laser to perform safe, fast, and effective laser tattoo removal. The Astanza Trinity combines the power of two fully powered systems: a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser and a Q-switched Ruby laser. Together, these lasers produce a total of three wavelengths–1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm–for full-spectrum removal on the broadest range of tattoo colors, including resistant green and blue pigments.

“Pierce Your Soul is an amazing business that strives to give clients the best overall experience and removal results,” said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Account Representative. “Mickey’s heart for helping others matched with the Astanza Trinity’s full-spectrum capabilities is a recipe for success. We’re so excited for residents in Glendale and the greater Los Angeles area to receive a superior treatment for their tattoo regret.”

About Pierce Your Soul

Pierce Your Soul is a body piercing and laser tattoo removal practice in Glendale, California. Michelle “Mickey” Olvera, Pierce Your Soul’s founder, is a Certified Medical Assistant, professional body piercer, and certified laser technician. She specializes in infant earrings and removing unwanted tattoos and tattoo regret. Pierce Your Soul offers a Give Back Program that delivers low-cost laser tattoo removal to in-need individuals in the greater Los Angeles community.

To schedule a free laser tattoo removal consultation, visit https://www.piercingsbymickey.com/. For more information, follow Pierce Your Soul on Instagram and Facebook. Pierce Your Soul is located at 540 W Colorado St #15, Glendale, CA 91204.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work . ”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.