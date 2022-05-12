Washington DC, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Sara Schuttloffel

sschuttloffel@impact-net.org

(202) 383-4885

Iron Workers Local 44 Apprentices Test Their Mettle in Apprentice Competition

Who:

Iron Workers Local 44 in (Cincinnati) is holding its annual apprentice competition and open house. The apprentices will put their trade skills to the test in competition with each other including the famous column climb. Iron Workers Local 44 is proud to host the annual competition that is also a great industry networking opportunity for the business community in the tri-state area. Don’t miss this opportunity to see ironworker apprentices in action!

What:

The apprentice competition consists of written test, layout instruments, welding, burning, knot tying, rod tying, ornamental, rigging and the column climb. Apprentices will compete against each other putting their skills to the test in rigging, rod tying, and column climb on May 13, 2022. Many Greater Cincinnati Area business leaders and prominent law makers will attend the event including Kentucky’s 66th District Representative Ed Massey.

When:

May 13, 2022

9:00a.m. to 2:00p.m.

Agenda

9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m. Breakfast / Meet and Greet

10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m. Rigging competition

10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m Rod tying competition

12:00p.m. Column climb competition

12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m. Lunch and awards ceremony

Where:

Iron Workers Local 44 Training Center

1125 Victory Place, Hebron, Ky. 41048

Contact Sara Schuttloffel at sschuttloffel@impact-net.org or (202) 383-4885 for all media inquiries.

The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers or the Iron Workers (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in shops. Its mission is to improve the working conditions of its members while promoting constructive relationships with their employers to increase work opportunities.