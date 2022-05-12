The Braided Flip Flops by Plaka Sandals Offer Great Style Without Compromising on Comfort

MIAMI, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plaka, the go-to brand for high-quality woven sandals for women, is introducing two models from their comfort collection - Relief Flip Flops and Lagoon Sandals - just in time for the 2022 warm-weather season.

With over 2,500 Five-star reviews and many fans that loves the style, Plaka Relief is one of the best-selling flip flops on Amazon.

A shopper review: "Super cute!! Comfortable! And they gave me a toe ring with the flip flops. ❤ Going back to order more colors and other styles. Love love love these."

The Plaka comfort collection sandals feature a patent-pending design sole that makes them extremely comfortable to wear every day, wherever a wearer goes. Plaka's sandals also reduce back and heel pain with superior arch support.

The flip flops and sandals, which are ideal for feet with narrow to medium width, are perfect for working from home, running errands, exploring local towns, or relaxing at the beach.

Plaka founder and CEO Sagi Ahiel said, "We pay great attention to the needs of our customers. Our comfort sandals were a big hit last year, and in response to the enthusiastic reviews we received, we have decided to add two beautiful models to the comfort series this spring."

Plaka sandals for women are the height of fashion without comprising on comfort. They complement any summer look, from a formal dressy outfit to casual boho beach chic. They are comfortable enough to wear while gliding gracefully through the airport and classy enough for a cruise, wedding, or an evening out on the piazza.

Prior to designing the new models, Plaka had been winning rave reviews from consumers and writers.

A writer for Travel + Leisure magazine shared, "The editor-loved shoe brand put its inventive spin on the casual footwear style, designing flip-flops that not only look super cute on, but also cushion your arches for optimal support — meaning you'll remain comfortable all day, whether you're at the pool, exploring a new city, or navigating the airport."

US Weekly wrote, "A really good pair of sandals is equal parts chic as it is comfortable, and we'll want to wear everywhere. That's exactly what the Plaka Flat Sandals are! This five-star Plaka sandal is basically a vacation in a shoe! The beachy design was inspired after the U.S.-based company visited Crete Island in Greece. The high-quality rope sandal was handcrafted with love and features a braided upper design. Now, it's not that uncomfortable rope that's tight and unflattering. This rope forms to each and every foot and stretches just enough without overstretching. Our feet will feel comfortable and secure when slipping into this pair."

Plaka sandals are available on Amazon and in selected boutiques around the nation.

For more information about the sandals, contact us at info@plaka-sandals.com

